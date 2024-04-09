Opening of fish processing factory in Guliston city

TAJIKISTAN, April 9 - On April 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put in commission a fish processing factory in Sarband neighborhood of Guliston city, Sughd Province, and got acquainted with the process of the production line.

The production factory is one of the facilities to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence, and its capacity is to process 1 ton of fish per day and in one shift and produce more than 5,000 boxes of canned fish.

The factory was established within the framework of the instructions and orders of the Leader of the Nation in order to provide the military structures and the domestic market with canned fish, and 50 local residents, the majority of whom are women and girls, are provided with jobs there in 2 shifts.

At present, workers process and produce canned fish in iron containers of 200 grams, using the stock of raw materials and modern technological lines.

Industrial facility was built on the basis of Ta’minoti mohi” (Fish Supply) OJSC by “Mohii tojik” Corporation LLC (Tajik Fish) in cooperation with the Agency for Special Property Supply under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan. It represents a solid step towards achieving the important strategic goals of rapid industrialization and ensuring food security.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered this move to meet the needs of the population with this type of dietary products and supply military structures important, and tasked the officials to pay more attention to the quality of the manufactured products.

It was also instructed that along with increasing the volume of canned fish production, creating new jobs for women and girls, additional measures should be taken for the setting up of modern cold storage facilities.

In Sughd Province, there are many resources and opportunities for increasing the volume of processing and production of this type of dietary products. In the territory of the region, in addition to the Tajik Sea, 5 fish farms of "Mohii tojik" Corporation have exemplary activities, all of which have stocks of various types of fish.

According to the officials, most of the products for processing at this factory are available from the Tajik Sea.

Every year, employees of the Agency for Special Property Supply under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, in agreement with the Committee for Environmental Protection, catch 100 to 150 tons of fish from the Tajik Sea and store them in cold storage to meet the needs of military structures.

In the courtyard of the newly built factory, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, viewed various types of live fish, canned fish and chicken meat products.

Currently, the required amount of frozen fish, canned chicken and other types of products are stored in the refrigerators of "Ta’minoti mohi" OJSC of the Agency for Special Property Supply under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, for processing and meeting demand. 80 people work there.

"Mohii tojik" Corporation annually produces more than 200 tons of fish with the support of the Government of the country and the provided benefits due to the activities of fish farms in the cities and districts of the region. It plans to open two more factories for the production of canned fish – in Asht districts of Sughd Province and Nosiri Khusrav district of Khatlon Province – thus creating more than 45 jobs.