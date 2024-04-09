Commissioning of "Muosir-plast" LLC in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 9 - On April 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, launched the activity of "Muosir-plast" LLC in Bobojon Ghafurov district of Sughd Province.

The industrial facility was built to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and to implement the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country, with the latest production technology of the developed countries of the world. It can produce from 20 to 60 mln. pieces of products per year.

First of all, 3 technological lines and 50 types of molds for disposable plastic containers for sweets, drinks, fresh and dried fruits, dairy products and food have been prepared, and after mastering the intricacies of modern equipment, nearly 50 people got permanent jobs.

This is considered the first company in the republic, which is fully focused on the production of import substitution products.

Previously, this type of product was imported to the republic from abroad. According to the data, about 175 mln. USD worth of plastic products are imported from abroad every year. The introduction of the production of such products contributes to the reduction of the level of dependence of the domestic market on imported products, and the income and standard of living of the people become even better.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions and opportunities of the enterprise, evaluated the actions of domestic entrepreneurs aimed at industrial development as exemplary and emphasized that within the framework of the "Rapid Industrialization Program of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2020-2025" and the favorable environment for business and investment, the number of such enterprises in the country should be increased, and this is an important way to increase the volume of production and provide residents with jobs.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was presented with a sample of the products manufactured by the newly established enterprise "Muosir-plast" and other industrial enterprises of Bobojon Ghafurov district.

In the future, the founders of the company plan to introduce new molds as the demand for this type of product increases, thereby lengthening the list of products and raising the number of jobs.

As part of the announcement of 2022-2026 as the "Years of Industrial Development", 78 new workshops and industrial enterprises with 538 jobs were put into use in Bobojon Ghafurov district, which today have significant production activity.