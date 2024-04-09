09 April 2024

64

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia

On April 9, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and a delegation led by the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of constant contacts at various levels, where the main factor in deepening relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia are meetings at the level of Heads of State and Government.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian interaction.

The fruitful nature of inter-Ministry of Foreign Affairs cooperation and close interaction between countries on international platforms were noted.

The sides noted the importance of the activities of the bilateral Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation. The areas of transport, energy and trade are identified as promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

As part of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the parties touched upon the holding of international events dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi this year.

Speaking about the role of parliamentary diplomacy, the sides discussed the state and prospects of inter-parliamentary interaction.