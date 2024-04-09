Measurabl Appoints Andrea LeMay as Director of Go-To-Market Strategy to Enhance Market Position

Her extensive experience in this growing market, alongside a strategic vision, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers.” — Maureen Waters, CGO at Measurabl

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology platform for real estate, proudly announces the appointment of Andrea LeMay as Director of Go-To-Market Strategy. LeMay brings a wealth of experience in the ESG software market, along with a proven track record of success in driving strategic initiatives and fostering customer-centric growth.

With previous experience as Head of Professional Services at BuildingMinds, a Berlin-based ESG software company, the United States Army, and extensive experience in technology, LeMay brings a unique perspective on international markets and an extensive network from her education at the Harvard Business School. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving Measurabl's future product and services launches, as well as supporting its international expansion efforts.

As Director of Go-To-Market Strategy, LeMay will lead Measurabl's efforts to further solidify its market positioning, strengthen customer relationships, and drive revenue growth.

"Measurabl is the leader in this space. Nothing excites me more than the opportunity to be part of a bold organization that isn’t afraid to take on new challenges and change the game," said Andrea LeMay, incoming Director of Go-to-Market Strategy at Measurabl. "The sustainable transformation in real estate is significant for several reasons: it preserves and enhances property value, provides cost savings, addresses environmental concerns, fosters healthier communities, and aligns with tenant preferences and regulatory trends. I’m grateful to be on this team and partner with our customers along this journey ."

"We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the Measurabl team," said Maureen Waters, CGO at Measurabl. "Her extensive experience in this growing market, alongside a strategic vision, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

LeMay's appointment exemplifies Measurabl's commitment to driving innovation and advancing sustainability initiatives in the commercial real estate sector. With last month’s ruling by the Securities Exchange Commission to adopt new climate disclosure rules mandating reporting on any climate related risks likely to have material impact on a company's financial statements, it is clear that the ESG market is only set to grow.

LeMay is the latest in a series of important, strategic hires for Measurabl, having announced the appointments of Maureen Waters - Partner at Metaprop - as CGO, and Sara Maffey as VP of Sales Enablement, at the end of 2023.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data platform. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 17 billion square feet of real estate across more than 93 countries. Measurabl helps the industry’s most innovative companies enhance their ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities.