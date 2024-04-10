InvestorFlow Announces Acquisition of Coyote Software to Create the Leading Industry Cloud for Commercial Real Estate

Combination creates a single platform for real estate transactions and asset management, coupled with fundraising and investor reporting

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InvestorFlow, the industry leading cloud-based platform for alternative investment firms, today announced the acquisition of Coyote Software, a UK-based software-as-a-service leader powering many of the largest Commercial Real Estate (CRE) firms in the UK and Europe. The acquisition marks an important step for the industry: InvestorFlow will now expand collaboration across all fundraising, transaction, and asset management stakeholders and provide more granular reporting to investors within the CRE ecosystem on a single platform.

The Coyote solution enables investment teams to review more opportunities, close more deals, and increase investment returns. Additionally, asset and property managers use the platform to consolidate real estate data, manage portfolio performance and risk, and provide actionable insights to deliver better financial outcomes. The company has over 80,000 assets on its platform, with a combined 500 million square feet and a roster of leading firms including Nuveen, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), and Royal London Asset Management.

“Coyote was designed and built by real estate professionals,” said Todd Glasson, CEO and Founder of InvestorFlow. “The addition of Coyote will expand InvestorFlow’s capabilities to drive collaboration among investment, asset, and property managers at scale, while yielding faster and deeper insights into performance and risk for LPs. This transaction immediately expands our footprint in EMEA and will accelerate our continued growth across all alternative asset classes globally.”

The deal builds on InvestorFlow’s strategic combination with Cloud Theory to form a complete suite for private market firms to turn relationships into capital, knowledge into investment opportunities, and collaboration into lasting partnerships. In an industry marked by highly distributed teams and fierce competition, InvestorFlow provides a single source of truth to clients, empowering fundraisers, deal teams, and client services to operate at scale with reliable data, asset transparency and team coordination, all while keeping LPs informed on investment performance and new fund opportunities.

“Coyote is delighted to be joining InvestorFlow in its mission to power the alternatives industry,” said Coyote Software CEO and Co-Founder Oli Farago. “We embarked on this journey over a decade ago to transform the way real estate investment firms source opportunities, manage deals and maximize asset performance. Alongside the broader InvestorFlow team, we can extend our capabilities into fundraising and investor relations. This will provide deeper and more granular reporting for clients that demand real-time transparency and insights as we expand this capability to new and emerging private asset types.”

“We are excited about Coyote and the product and geographic expansion the acquisition provides to InvestorFlow,” said Christine Blehle, Managing Partner at Ambina Partners, which provided the capital.