AVer and Biamp Bridge the Gap for Effortless Conversation Tracking

AVer Europe Partners with Biamp

AVer Europe has announced a technology partnership with Biamp, a globally recognized innovator of extraordinary audiovisual experiences

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, has announced a technology partnership with Biamp, a globally recognized innovator of extraordinary audiovisual experiences, unveiling a groundbreaking intelligent camera tracking solution. This collaboration uses data from Biamp Parlé conferencing microphones with Beamtracking™ technology to automatically trigger AVer cameras and focus on active participants, ensuring everyone feels engaged and seen.

"We're excited to announce our strategic partnership with Biamp, reinforcing our commitment to revolutionizing audiovisual solutions. By joining forces, we aim to redefine meeting and learning experiences by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge audio technology with our innovative visual solutions. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in delivering unparalleled audio performance and enhanced collaboration opportunities for our customers." - Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe

Beamtracking Parlé microphones continuously identify active speakers anywhere in the room. This voice data, combined with the industry-leading features of Biamp Tesira digital signal processors, delivers a rich audio experience with crystal clear voice reproduction. AVer’s camera tracking solution seamlessly integrates with this dynamic data stream, translating it into real-time camera actions.

"Our partnership with Biamp is a testament to our dedication to providing comprehensive collaboration solutions. By combining AVer's expertise in visual communication with Biamp's renowned audio solutions, we're poised to set new standards in meeting and learning environments. Together, we'll empower organizations to achieve more through seamless integration and unparalleled audiovisual experiences." - Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

“Biamp is on a mission to elevate the conferencing experience while making it simpler, from the end-user to the installer, and this collaboration with AVer is one more big step,” said Zach Snook, director of product management at Biamp. “Meeting with colleagues should always be an easy process, and every participant should be seen and heard. These shared principals between Biamp and AVer form a great foundation for continued technology collaboration.”

For versatile camera control, this system offers presenter tracking to automatically follow the presenter, zone tracking for pre-defined areas, and a hybrid mode for combining the two. This flexibility, along with support for a wide range of AVer cameras and Biamp Parlé conferencing microphones, allows integrators to design conferencing experiences tailored to each room’s specific needs.

To learn more about Biamp Parlé conferencing microphones, please visit https://www.biamp.com/products/product-families/parle.

To learn more on AVer’s Pro AV Cameras, please visit: https://www.avereurope.com/solution/pro-av

About Biamp Systems

Biamp®, founded in 1976, is a recognized worldwide leader of innovative, networked media solutions that connect people through extraordinary audiovisual experiences. With award-winning products such as Tesira™ digital signal processors, Parlé™ Beamtracking™ microphones and conferencing bars, Apprimo™ touch interfaces, Impera™ control systems, Cambridge™ sound masking solutions, Vocia™ networked public address and voice communication systems, Desono™ business audio loudspeakers, Community™ performance loudspeakers, and Evoko™ room and desk booking systems, the company’s solutions are used in a wide range of applications, from conference rooms and hybrid work environments to performing arts venues, hospitality, and government facilities. For more on Biamp®, visit www.biamp.com.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of video conferencing and collaboration solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to enhance communication and productivity in various industries.

