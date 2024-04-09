Karpaz: Life in the midst of nature in Northern Cyprus

Ayfilon Beach

Where the unspoiled island shows itself from the best side..

DIPKARPAZ, ISKELE, NORTH CYPRUS, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Cyprus has a lot to offer: Fantastic beaches, marvellous landscapes and unique nature. If visitors want to savour these advantages in their daily lives, the Karpaz peninsula is probably the best place to go. A region where visitors can still experience the original Northern Cyprus up close.

The Karpaz National Park, also known as the Karpaz Peninsula National Park, is located on the eastern tip of Northern Cyprus on the Karpaz Peninsula. It is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, diverse landscapes and rich biodiversity.

Landscape diversity

The park encompasses a variety of landscapes, including unspoilt beaches, rugged cliffs, sand dunes, salt marshes and Mediterranean forests. This diversity of habitats supports a wide range of plant and animal species.

Golden beaches

Karpaz National Park is famous for its golden sandy beaches along the coast. Some of the most popular beaches are Golden Beach (also known as Altın Kumsal) or Apostolos Andreas Beach. A special insider tip is Ayfilon Beach, which is characterised by its natural beauty and where guests can admire the sea in numerous intense shades of blue. Many visitors consider this beach to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Historical and cultural sites

There are several historical and cultural sites within the national park. One notable attraction is the Apostolos Andreas Monastery, an ancient monastery dedicated to St Andrew, located near the tip of the peninsula.

Wildlife

The park is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including various species of birds, reptiles and mammals. It is particularly known for being a nesting ground for endangered sea turtles, including the loggerhead and green sea turtles. These turtles come to the beaches of the Karpaz Peninsula to lay their eggs. Probably the most symbolic animal in this national park, however, is the Cyprus donkey (Kıbrıs Eşeği, Κυπριακό Γαϊδούρι/Kypriako Gaïdoúri), known here as the "Karpas wild ass". This subspecies is related to both the common donkey (Equus asinus) and the African wild ass (Equus africanus asinus).

The approximately 1,500 donkeys on the peninsula are descendants of domestic donkeys that were left to fend for themselves after the Greek Cypriot farmers were expelled following the Turkish army's peacekeeping mission in 1974. They have been protected since 2009 and live in the wild, but are mainly fed by tourists.

Tour operators have made a habit of bringing them carrots, apples and cucumbers so that they can approach them and tourists can have their photo taken with them. Over time, the donkeys have realised this and now block the roads to beg for food and water. So take enough provisions with you to pass the checkpoints organised by these animals... their reputation for being stubborn is confirmed here!

Hiking and nature trails

Karpaz National Park offers opportunities for hiking and exploring its natural beauty via designated hiking trails. These trails allow visitors to experience the park's diverse ecosystems while enjoying breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding landscape.

Nature conservation measures

The park is actively managed for conservation purposes to protect its natural and cultural heritage. Efforts are made to preserve the unique ecosystems and biodiversity within the park, including monitoring and protection measures for the sea turtle nesting sites.

Tourism and leisure

The park attracts both local and international tourists who come to enjoy its unspoilt beauty, outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Visitors can enjoy activities such as swimming, snorkelling, bird watching and exploring historical sites.

Overall, Karpaz National Park is a nature lover's paradise, offering a peaceful oasis amidst stunning coastal landscapes and rich biodiversity.

Life in Karpaz

While some regions of Northern Cyprus, such as Long Beach Iskele or the coast of Esentepe, have experienced an almost unbridled building boom in recent years, which has now led to a veritable collection of large resorts and projects, the true "diamond" of the island, as Karpaz is affectionately known by the locals, has remained almost unnoticed. This is understandable: the regulations for the preservation and protection of the national park prohibit large projects and force property developers to build in harmony with nature.

Dipkarpaz, as the "last" town and "gateway to the national park", has everything to offer: It has its own hospital, pharmacies, shops and many local restaurants serving delicious Mediterranean cuisine. In addition, the climate here is much milder and more pleasant to endure, especially in the otherwise hot summer months, thanks to the special geographical location.

One of the island's most established property developers has now taken up this appeal as a location and designed projects on the little land available for construction that take into account the uniqueness of the region while still offering modern standards.

Bungalows surrounded by nature

AKOL GLOBAL was a pioneer and has already completed the "PENINSULA I" bungalow project, which impressively proves that nature conservation and property development do not have to be mutually exclusive. With just 16 units, the complex is small and manageable and offers large gardens for each bungalow in the classic Mediterranean architecture and a communal pool within the complex.

AKOL GLOBAL's sister project "PENINSULA II", which is now under construction, is a response to the clear demand for permanent living in this region and once again takes into account the strict specifications for building height and land utilisation. In addition to the tried-and-tested bungalow-style architecture, the gardens and green spaces in the project will once again be significantly larger, thus creating an environment that is in keeping with the unique nature of the region.

Designed for permanent living

As a project designed for permanent living, the fact that the neighbourhood in this small project with only 21 houses feels "at home" right from the start is also taken into account.

The very attractive price of units in this project compared to other regions (a large two-bedroom flat with sea views starts at €125,000) makes it even easier to decide to live in this unique region.

