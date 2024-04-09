Single Lane Closures on Interstate 77, Beginning Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Page Content

There will be single lane closures on Interstate 77, from milepost 132.51, to milepost 137.74, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, April 9, 2024, through Friday, June 28, 2025, for a paving project.



Motorists are asked to slow down, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​