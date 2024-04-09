Single Lane Closures on Interstate 77, Beginning Tuesday, April 9, 2024

There will be single lane closures on Interstate 77, from milepost 132.51, to milepost 137.74, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, April 9, 2024, through Friday, June 28, 2025, for a paving project. Motorists are asked to slow down, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
