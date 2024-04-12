skyticket, the First Japanese OTA launches B to C Air Ticket Sales via Hawaiian Airlines' New Distribution Capability (NDC)

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya Ward, Tokyo; CEO: Shunichi NAKAMURA, hereinafter referred to as the “Adventure”), powering “skyticket” (https://skyticket.com/), a comprehensive reservation website, and Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as “Hawaiian Airlines”), are pleased to announce that Adventure is the first OTA in Japan to start sales through the airline’s NDC (New Distribution Capability).

The two companies concluded a system collaboration agreement for integration via direct connection in June 2023. This direct API linkage between Hawaiian Airlines' ticket reservation system and skyticket allows for further enhancement of sales and enables prompt confirmation of airfares and seat availability, along with the provision of ancillary services (Extra Comfort seats and other optional paid services) tailored to the needs of Hawaiian Airlines guests. With the ability to customize airfares, users are able to purchase tickets at the most competitive fares optimized for their needs. The fully automated reservation process is expected to contribute to operating revenue by increasing the closing rate and customer satisfaction, and to capture inbound and outbound demand on medium-haul routes, where demand is anticipated to recover.

The impact of this matter on our business performance is expected to be negligible.

Adventure, Inc. continues to actively pursue the introduction of NDC, aiming to provide all our worldwide users with more convenient and user-friendly services.

skyticket

Offering search options in 42 different languages, "skyticket" aims to be a comprehensive travel site. We offer a wide range of travel products both before and during your trip which includes domestic and international air tickets (including LCCs) with cross-search functions, domestic and overseas hotels, air tickets + hotels, domestic car rentals, overseas Wi-Fi rental services, highway express buses, ferry cruises, domestic tours and gourmet reservations.

Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian Airlines offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Hawaiian Airlines is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA). For more information and updates, please visit Hawaiian Airlines HP, X (Twitter), Facebook or Instagram.

Company Name: Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.

Headquarters: 3375 Koapaka Street, G-350 Honolulu, HI 96819

Hawaiian Airlines Homepage : https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/

Adventure, Inc.

Adventure, Inc., is an online travel agency (OTA), powering the skyticket website for booking and distributing air tickets. By venturing into the travel business and new service categories in the future, Adventure will continue to create businesses with even higher social benefits as a company that balances social contribution and business.

Company Name: Adventure, Inc.

Headquarters: 24F Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Shunichi NAKAMURA (Mr)

Establishment Date: December 21, 2006

Homepage: https://adventurekk.com/