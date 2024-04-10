National Coalition to End Period Poverty Launched

About

The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork). In May 2018, the organization launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and support the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of more than 130 Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies), Instagram (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).

