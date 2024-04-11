Kore Outdoor signs Syndic8 as E-Commerce Syndication Platform
We are excited to partner with Syndic8 to simplify and expand our e-commerce operations and ensure that our product information is listed accurately on the digital shelf,”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kore Outdoor family of brands encapsulate all that is paintball and airsoft, from grassroot legacy trademarks such as Tippmann Sports, Spyder and JT Paintball to the more current modern such as Empire, G.I. Sportz and Black Bunker effectively covering all facets of the industry. Each brand offers its own specialty and flavor for this unique sport supporting all levels of play. Products range from entry level budget to high end sophisticated offerings and everything in between.
Syndic8 is the leading data syndication solution that enables companies to distribute product information, pricing, and digital media assets across all their online selling channels. Syndic8's platform hosts 170+ digital connections for retailers, marketplace, and trading partner formats, ensuring that brands such as Kore Outdoor can meet the requirements and recommendations of their desired online selling channels. Syndic8's data normalization prevents listing delays caused by incomplete or incorrectly formatted product information. These destinations include the brands' direct-to-consumer websites, marketplaces, and retail trading partner destinations.
"We are excited to partner with Syndic8 to simplify and expand our e-commerce operations and ensure that our product information is listed accurately on the digital shelf,” said Keith Bachmayer - Senior North American Manager, Mass & eCommerce, Kore Outdoor.
"Syndic8 is thrilled to work with forward-thinking brands like Kore Outdoor" said Chris John, CEO and Cofounder of Syndic8. "Our solution will allow Kore Outdoor to scale their e-commerce operations and therefore increase bottom line revenue, while also providing valuable insights into their online performance."
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies. Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate. With Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. To learn more how Syndic8 can help your brand please visit: https://syndic8.io/
About Kore Outdoor
Kore Outdoor Ltd., formerly known as G.I. Sportz, manufactures and distributes paintballs, markers, airsoft, airguns and related accessories servicing a worldwide customer base of paintball fields and stores. Kore is recognized as a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality paintball products which are marketed to individuals at all levels of play, from entry level to competitive play market segments. Kore Outdoor is based in North America and are the largest manufacturer of paintballs and paintball gear in the world.
