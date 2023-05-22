Spring Footwear Utilizes Syndic8 for Their Product Content Delivery Process
We are excited to partner with Syndic8 to complement our current tools in place, enhance our operations and ensure that our product information is listed accurately on the digital shelf”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring Footwear Corporation, a footwear company that provides consumers with shoes that feel great in designs that fit their lives, utilizes Syndic8 for their product content delivery process. By leveraging Syndic8’s technology, both companies will benefit from a streamlined e-commerce operational flow and improved management of product information across all digital selling channels.
— David Ben Zikry, CEO and Cofounder, Spring Footwear Corporation
Syndic8 is a leading data syndication platform that enables companies to distribute digital data and media assets across multiple online selling channels. Syndic8’s platform hosts over 100 trading partner formats, ensuring that Spring Footwear Corporation’s portfolio of brands (L’Artiste, Azura, Spring Step, Spring Step Professional, Spring Step Men, Flexus, Patrizia and Spring Step Orthotic Inserts) can meet the requirements of their desired online selling channels. Syndic8’s normalization of data upon ingestion prevents listing delays caused by incomplete or incorrectly formatted product information.
“We’re delighted to partner with Spring Footwear Corporation” said Chris John, CEO and Cofounder of Syndic8. “Our platform will allow Spring Footwear Corporation to scale their e-commerce operations and therefore boost the bottom line, while also providing valuable insights into their online performance.”
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies.
Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate. With Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. To learn more how Syndic8 can help your brand please visit: https://syndic8.io/
About Spring Footwear
For over thirty years, Spring Footwear has provided the consumer with shoes that feel great in the designs that fit their lives. Our brands, Spring Step, L’Artiste, Azura, Flexus, Patrizia and Spring Step Professional, have become synonymous with quality & value. Spring Footwear has enjoyed and continues to enjoy impressive growth. This exceptional growth has been achieved while never losing sight of what got us here.
Founded in 1991 on the concept that a good idea in Europe is a good idea in America, we are focused on identifying successful footwear trends and designs in Europe with the goal of bringing them to the U.S. market where they can be bought, worn and enjoyed by our customers.
With an understanding that it is the loyalty of the consumer to return to our brand season after season that determines our success, our commitment remains delivering the consumer an unforgettable footwear experience. Spring Footwear continues to expand with new collections that are broader and more diverse than ever. From professional wear to weekend wear, we provide men and women comfortable, stylish footwear for nearly every occasion in their active lives.
Joseph DiNardo
Syndic8 DMS, LLC
email us here