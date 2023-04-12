BOGS and Forsake Designate Syndic8 as E-Commerce Syndication Platform

BOGS, a footwear brand that specializes in waterproof boots and shoes, and Forsake, an outdoor and lifestyle footwear brand, have chosen Syndic8.
BOSTON, MA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BOGS, a footwear brand that specializes in waterproof boots and shoes, and Forsake, an outdoor and lifestyle footwear brand, have designated Syndic8 as their e-commerce syndication platform. By leveraging Syndic8's technology, both companies will benefit from a streamlined e-commerce operational flow and improved management of product information across all digital selling channels.
Syndic8 is a leading data syndication solution that enables companies to distribute product information, pricing, and digital media assets across multiple online selling channels. Syndic8's platform hosts over 100 digital wholesale, marketplace, and trading partner formats, ensuring that brands such as BOGS and Forsake can meet the requirements and recommendations of their desired online selling channels. Syndic8's normalization of data upon ingestion prevents listing delays caused by incomplete or incorrectly formatted product information. These destinations include the brands' direct-to-consumer websites, wholesale marketplaces, and trading partner destinations.
"We are excited to partner with Syndic8 to simplify our e-commerce operations and ensure that our product information is listed accurately on the digital shelf.” said David Cook, VP of Marketing, BOGS.
"Syndic8 is thrilled to work with forward-thinking brands like BOGS and Forsake" said Chris John, CEO and Cofounder of Syndic8. "Our solution will allow BOGS and Forsake to scale their e-commerce operations and therefore increase bottom line revenue, while also providing valuable insights into their online performance."
Both BOGS and Forsake are subsidiary brands of the renowned Weyco Group conglomerate, which also encompasses other well-established brands such as Florsheim, Stacy Adams, and Nunn Bush. Syndic8, a leading service provider currently catering to Florsheim, Stacy Adams, and Nunn Bush, is delighted to announce its intention to expand to cover all subsidiary brands under the Weyco Group umbrella.
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies. Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate. With Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. To learn more how Syndic8 can help your brand please visit: https://syndic8.io/
About BOGS
BOGS, based in Portland Oregon and founded in 2002, specializes in designing and making waterproof boots and shoes for outdoor activities, using high-quality materials like neoprene, rubber, and leather. BOGS is known for its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability, implementing eco-friendly practices in its operations. The company offers a diverse range of styles and designs, including ankle boots, mid-calf boots, and knee-high boots, as well as shoes and sandals for men, women, and children. BOGS continues to be a leader in the outdoor footwear industry, delivering innovative and high-quality products that are built to last.
About Forsake
Founded in 2015, Forsake headquartered in Boston, MA, offers a range of boots and shoes that blend style, comfort, and performance. Forsake's products feature advanced materials and technologies such as waterproof membranes, anti-slip outsoles, and cushioned midsoles to provide protection and support for various activities. The company's focus on innovation and sustainability has led to the creation of eco-friendly shoes made from recycled materials. With a mission to inspire exploration and connection to nature, Forsake's footwear is popular among outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, and city-dwellers alike.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group is a leading footwear company that specializes in the design and marketing of a diverse range of casual and dress shoe brands. Established in 1906 and headquartered in Glendale, Wisconsin, the company has built a solid reputation for delivering high-quality products that combine style, comfort, and durability. At the heart of the Weyco Group's success are its flagship brands, which include Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, and BOGS, all of which are known for their iconic designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and timeless appeal.
