PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc. Selected to Protect NEWTWEN’s Digital Twin Technology
Embedded Digital Twin Technology Gains Advanced Licensing to Safeguard IP
With iLok's robust protection technology and efficient toolchain, we can confidently deliver our software to users, knowing it’s secure and user-friendly.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PACE Anti-Piracy Inc., a pioneer in software security and licensing, today announced that NEWTWEN is among the latest MathWorks Connections Program members to deploy the PACE iLok Licensing Platform. NEWTWEN added iLok licensing to secure its Embedded Digital Twin Technology which provides real-time digital replicas of physical assets offering real-time prediction of critical system parameters under a wide range of operating conditions. The PACE iLok Licensing Platform provides application licensing solutions that allow software publishers to distribute and monetize their products securely.
Milo De Soricellis, CTO at NEWTWEN, said “Choosing PACE Anti-piracy’s iLok solution was one of the best decisions we made for our software licensing needs. Their intuitive product, coupled with their stellar customer care, has provided us with a worry-free experience. With their robust protection technology and efficient toolchain, we can confidently deliver our software to users, knowing it’s secure and user-friendly.”
“We’re pleased that NEWTWEN’s Embedded Digital Twin Technology will now serve its customer base with the reassurance that PACE’s protection will secure essential intellectual property,” said Patrick Di Ferdinando, VP of Sales for PACE Anti-Piracy. “NEWTWEN was introduced to PACE through the MathWorks Connections Program and is part of a growing number of companies trusting PACE with safeguarding their critical IP.”
About PACE Anti-Piracy Inc.
Since 1985, PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. has been an innovator in delivering easy-to-use robust protection products and flexible licensing solutions to software publishers worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with global satellite offices, PACE has a diverse portfolio of established brands including iLok, JUCE, White-box Works, Fusion, and ADC (Audio Developers Conference). Trusted by thousands of software publishers globally, PACE's impact is significant. With 10 million users, over 200 million licenses issued, support for hundreds of developers, and security for more than 20,000 products, PACE is expanding into new markets while remaining committed to fortifying the digital realm against piracy.
About NEWTWEN
NEWTWEN provides real-time digital replicas of physical assets based on predetermined mathematical models. Our monitoring software solutions based on Digital Twins allow for predicting temperature values on critical points where it is not possible to physically measure them. Our vision is to accelerate sustainable growth and technological innovation in the electrification industry. Our mission is to become a leader in the development of software tools that automatically generate embeddable, real-time, and adaptive Digital Twins On Chip.
