FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE INTRODUCES INAUGURAL CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRRATION, DRINKO DE MAYO
The free, one-day festival will feature 40 hours of live entertainmentLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fremont Street Experience, the five-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with its inaugural Drinko de Mayo Festival on Sunday, May 5. Fremont Street Experience will transform into an epic Latin street party for the cultural celebration filled with drink specials and free, nonstop entertainment featuring 10 bands and 40 hours of live performances on three stages.
Similar to its legendary St. Patrick’s Day party, ShamROCK Bash, the Drinko de Mayo Festival will boast a variety of bands spanning a diverse range of Latin music genres including Latin Pop, Salsa, Reggaeton, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia, and Banda. Latin music lovers can expect to dance the day and night away with live performances from Outlaw Mariachi, Titico, Banda Desierto, Latin Breeze, Mariachi Franco, Volume 1, XCSO and more. Live performances will begin at noon.
Latin EDM fans are also in for a treat with Fremont Street Experience’s latest entertainment offering, Silent Disco a DJ-led, silent dance party experienced exclusively through wireless headphones. The famed street will come to life with choreographed dancers and roving performers entertaining visitors while donning elaborate, traditional Latin costumes.
For more information about Fremont Street Experience’s Drinko De Mayo Festival, visit www.vegasexperience.com.
###
About Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world’s largest linear video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street’s world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.
“Like” Fremont Street Experience on Facebook: facebook.com/FSE89101
“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FSELV) on Twitter: twitter.com/FSELV
“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FremontStreet) on Instagram: Instagram.com/fremontstreet
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Kirvin Doak Communications
fsepr@kirvindoak.com
Terri Maruca
Kirvin Doak Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram