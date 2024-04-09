SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released Resolution nº 1,514/2024 authorizing the Company to apply a tariff readjustment of 6.4469% to its current tariffs.
The respective Technical Note was disclosed along with the Resolution. The documents are available on ARSESP website (https://www.arsesp.sp.gov.br/SitePages/DispForm.aspx?idItem=3721) or directly via the links below:
Resolution nº 1,514/2024
Technical Note - Sabesp: Readjustment 2024
The Resolution with the new tariff charts will be published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) and will become effective on May 10, 2024. The tariff charts are available on Sabesp’s website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company’s customer service centers.
he links below:
Contatos de RI
The respective Technical Note was disclosed along with the Resolution. The documents are available on ARSESP website (https://www.arsesp.sp.gov.br/SitePages/DispForm.aspx?idItem=3721) or directly via the links below:
Resolution nº 1,514/2024
Technical Note - Sabesp: Readjustment 2024
The Resolution with the new tariff charts will be published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) and will become effective on May 10, 2024. The tariff charts are available on Sabesp’s website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company’s customer service centers.
he links below:
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-9135
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br