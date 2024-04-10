Multimedia Plus Unveils Summer Survey Insights: A Look Ahead at Retail and Hospitality's Seasonal Strategies

As leaders gear up for a critical season, the survey pinpoints employee training (30.23%), increasing staff (27.91%), and seasonal marketing and sales promotions (23.26%) as their top concerns. There is a keen investment in technology to enrich the shopping experience and operational efficiency. A notable 18.18% are even increasing their tech budgets, aiming to harness technological advancements for competitive advantage.

MMP released a new survey with insights into the pressing concerns and priorities of the retail and hospitality industries as they prepare for the Summer season