TIGHITCO PARTNERS WITH KELLSTROM ON AFTERMARKET DISTRIBUTION

With this partnership, we will be able to offer a wider range of high-quality products and services to the worldwide commercial and business jet aircraft market.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO, a renowned manufacturer of engineered composites and thermal insulation products, has announced a new partnership with Kellstrom Aerospace, a leading provider of aftermarket solutions for the aviation industry. This collaboration will allow TIGHITCO to expand its global reach and allow Kellstrom to offer a wider range of high-quality products to its customers in the commercial aircraft market.
— Mark Withrow, President/CEO TIGHITCO
The partnership with Kellstrom will focus on the sale and distribution of TIGHITCO's complex composites, metallics and thermal insulation products, which are applicable on a variety of commercial aircraft, including heat shields and blankets for engine/QEC and APU application on the Boeing 737, 767 and 787, as well as Gulfstream, Textron Aviation, and Bombardier platforms. These products are known for their durability, lightweight design, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, making them a valuable addition to Kellstrom's portfolio of aftermarket solutions.
"We are excited to enter into this partnership with Kellstrom," said TIGHITCO President/CEO, Mark Withrow. "Their expertise in distribution, sales, marketing capability, and global reach with active sales to over 2,000 airlines and MRO’s, coupled with our full suite of OEM engineered composites and thermal insulation products will bring immense value to our customers. With this partnership, we will be able to offer a wider range of high-quality products and services to the worldwide commercial and business jet aircraft market."
The partnership between TIGHITCO and Kellstrom comes at a time when the demand for aftermarket solutions in the aviation industry is on the rise. As airlines look for cost-effective ways to maintain and upgrade their fleets, TIGHITCO and Kellstrom’s partnership will provide them with reliable and innovative solutions. This collaboration also highlights TIGHITCO's commitment to continuously expanding its product offerings, capabilities and providing its customers with the best possible solutions world-wide.
“We are delighted to enter into a commercial aftermarket distribution partnership with a best-in-class OEM supplier like TIGHITCO to offer our global airline and MRO customers the high quality OEM parts they demand when and where they need them.” added Daniel Adamski, EVP – Distribution Kellstrom Aerospace.
With this new partnership, TIGHITCO and Kellstrom are poised to make a significant impact in the global commercial aircraft aftermarket. The combination of Kellstrom's extensive network and TIGHITCO's high-quality products will undoubtedly benefit airlines and operators around the world. This partnership is a testament to TIGHITCO's dedication to providing its customers with the best possible solutions and its commitment to driving innovation in the aviation industry.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
About KELLSTROM
Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. dba Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest commercial aftermarket distribution channel partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MRO’s worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides immediate access to one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive inventories of factory new aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.
Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective supply chain solutions, including OEM parts distribution and OEM services, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing and trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7 AOG and Just-In-Time (JIT) support covering all service offerings to over 2,000 customers in 90 countries. For more news and information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit: www.kellstromaerospace.com.
