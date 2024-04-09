Submit Release
BBK Wins RAW® Appeal

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBK, the maker of RAW® rolling papers, prevailed on major legal issues on appeal in BBK’s trademark fight with Central Coast Agriculture, Inc. over CCA’s use of the RAW GARDEN name for cannabis products. On April 1, 2024, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued two decisions sending BBK’s trademark infringement claim back to the district court for trial, and affirming the district court’s decisions that RAW® rolling papers are not “drug paraphernalia” and affirming that the CCA applications to register the RAW GARDEN name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are invalid. BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP v. Central Coast Agriculture, Inc.

A spokesperson for BBK, said:

“BBK is very pleased with the outcome of this appeal. Setting a precedent for the rolling paper industry, the appeals court rejected the suggestion that rolling papers are “drug paraphernalia” and reaffirmed the trial court’s decision that BBK’s RAW® rolling papers and other RAW® smoking products are not prohibited by the Controlled Substances Act. It is equally important that the appeals court confirmed the trial court correctly invalidated the trademark applications improperly filed by CCA. After years of pursuing efforts in and out of court to protect consumers from being confused and misled by CCA’s unauthorized use of the RAW® name for CCA’s cannabis products, BBK looks forward to a final resolution after a trial to a jury.”

