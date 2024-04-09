Women in Tech and Cannabis Leader, Dawne Morris, Brings 16 Years of Cannabis Industry Expertise Back to East Coast
PROTEUS420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis.
The Philly native will attend multiple cannabis industry events to share key insights, foster partnerships, and empower underrepresented communities in tech.
PROTEUS420, an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for cannabis businesses, is thrilled to announce that CEO, founder, and dynamic leader for women in tech, Dawne Morris, will return to her East Coast home roots this spring for several cannabis and tech-related networking opportunities with the PROTEUS420 team.
— Dawne Morris, CEO and co-founder of PROTEUS420
The first stop on PROTEUS420’s East Coast activation is at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for the cannabis trade show MJ Unpacked. Attendees can visit the PROTEUS420 at booth number 715.
After MJ Unpacked, Morris will return to the East Coast to speak and share key insights at the Women in Cannabis Luncheon at the 10th annual CWCBExpo at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at noon. In addition to Morris’ presentation, PROTEUS420 will sponsor the women-forward luncheon.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Dawne Morris’ homecoming to the eastern seaboard will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and strategic insight to the burgeoning East Coast cannabis market. Morris, who has been at the forefront of the cannabis business revolution in her more than a decade-and-a-half career, understands the unique dynamics of the up-and-coming cannabis market and can speak to many topics, including her role as a leading woman in cannabis technology.
“It’s an honor to return to my roots during such an exciting time of growth and innovation for our industry. I look forward to meeting new people, sharing my knowledge, and helping others succeed in this rapidly changing market,” said Morris.
In addition to her appearances at upcoming industry events, Morris also carries memberships with several East Coast business associations, including New Jersey Cannabis Association and Cannabis Association of New York.
Morris, who was named one of Marijuana Venture’s Women to Watch, has previously spoken at Lucky Leaf Expo, PBC Conference, and CannaCon, and has been featured as a technology expert in Benzinga and MJBizDaily. She was designated as CEO of PROTEUS420 last year after serving as the company’s CMO for more than a decade.
For more information on PROTEUS420 software visit, Proteus420.com.
About PROTEUS420
Established in 2008, PROTEUS420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, PROTEUS420 offers highly regulated industries a single-source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. PROTEUS420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, growth management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. For more information, visit www.proteus420.com.
