Drainage improvements are part of pavement overlay project between Greybull and Basin

A 5.8-mile drainage and pavement improvement project has started between Greybull and Basin on U.S. Highway 16/20.

The $3.8 million project includes drainage improvements. That work has started. Work includes installation of new pipe, ditch cleaning and realignment.

"Three pipes are being installed to increase hydraulic water flows to divert water back to the Bighorn River, and to alleviate future flooding over the highway," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland. "We appreciate motorists' patience as these pipes are being installed across the highway at approximately milepost 202.60, just south of the Greybull River."

The Greybull-Basin project also includes asphalt pavement milling and a pavement overlay and chip seal starting at milepost 197.70, where the highway transitions from four lanes to two lanes just north of Basin. The north end of the project ends at the south end of the highway overpass over the railroad tracks on the south end of Greybull.

Portable digital message signs in Basin and Greybull will provide periodic project updates through the spring and summer.

Erz said prime contractor Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell does not plan roadway milling and paving until August. Motorists should expect traffic delays during paving activities in August.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.