08 April 2024

Telephone conversation between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation

On April 8, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

Hero-Arkadag congratulated the speaker of the upper house of the Parliament of the Russian Federation on her anniversary and on being awarded the title of Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that for Turkmenistan Russia has always been and remains a good neighbor, friend and strategic partner.

Expressing gratitude to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan for congratulations and good wishes, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko emphasized her strong commitment to the course of deepening traditionally friendly ties between the peoples of the two states.

The interlocutors paid special attention to further building up interstate dialogue in a wide range of areas. In this context, it was noted that in recent years, bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, transport and agriculture has received a new impetus for development.

Separate topics of discussion were active partnership in the cultural and humanitarian sphere and consistently implemented inter-parliamentary contacts.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the established direct ties between Turkmenistan and a number of constituent entities of the Russian Federation increase the potential of interstate cooperation and fill it with new content.

At the end of the telephone conversation, noting that Valentina Matvienko is a long-time friend and honorary citizen of the city of Ashgabat, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty once again expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation for her constant friendly and trusting attitude towards Turkmenistan.