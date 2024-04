Be-Bop Deluxe Legend Bill Nelson’s Unreleased Album “Powertron” Available May 3, 2024

Bill Nelson - Powertron Bill Nelson

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recorded in 2016, “Powertron” has languished in the Bill Nelson archives for eight years.A potent collection of twelve pieces that highlight Nelson’s prowess and invention as a guitarist.“Its genesis came whilst recording tracks for ‘The Jewel’ album. Amongst these was a track titled ‘Drive Shaft’ which I considered too brash for ‘The Jewel’, but too good to abandon. I decided to create a suitable album to house ‘Drive Shaft’ and ‘Powertron’ was the result. It’s an album of left-field rock songs, mainly vocal but layered with loud and edgy guitars. It will appeal to those who enjoy the wilder side of my work.” - Bill NelsonTrack list:01) Fascinating Noise02) A River On The Edge Of Time03) Dreams And Smoke (Flow With The River)04) The Moon Came In My Window05) Where's The Wonder?06) Loose Chippings07) When I Don't Feel Blue08) Moments In The Day09) Fair Winds And Steam Machines10) Sailing My Boat11) Laughing Sailors, Raging Seas12) Drive ShaftTo pre-order CD in jewel case: https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_powertron_cd Also available:“Starlight Stories”: https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_starlight-stories_cd “All The Fun Of The Fair”: https://www.billnelson.com/fun-of-the-fair Available as both physical CD (from Burning Shed) or as a digital download (from Bandcamp).For more information: https://www.billnelson.com/ Press inquiries: