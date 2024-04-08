Be-Bop Deluxe Legend Bill Nelson’s Unreleased Album “Powertron” Available May 3, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recorded in 2016, “Powertron” has languished in the Bill Nelson archives for eight years.
A potent collection of twelve pieces that highlight Nelson’s prowess and invention as a guitarist.
“Its genesis came whilst recording tracks for ‘The Jewel’ album. Amongst these was a track titled ‘Drive Shaft’ which I considered too brash for ‘The Jewel’, but too good to abandon. I decided to create a suitable album to house ‘Drive Shaft’ and ‘Powertron’ was the result. It’s an album of left-field rock songs, mainly vocal but layered with loud and edgy guitars. It will appeal to those who enjoy the wilder side of my work.” - Bill Nelson
Track list:
01) Fascinating Noise
02) A River On The Edge Of Time
03) Dreams And Smoke (Flow With The River)
04) The Moon Came In My Window
05) Where's The Wonder?
06) Loose Chippings
07) When I Don't Feel Blue
08) Moments In The Day
09) Fair Winds And Steam Machines
10) Sailing My Boat
11) Laughing Sailors, Raging Seas
12) Drive Shaft
To pre-order CD in jewel case: https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_powertron_cd
Also available:
“Starlight Stories”: https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_starlight-stories_cd
“All The Fun Of The Fair”: https://www.billnelson.com/fun-of-the-fair
Available as both physical CD (from Burning Shed) or as a digital download (from Bandcamp).
For more information: https://www.billnelson.com/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com