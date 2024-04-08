KLS Digital Center Corporate Office Celebrates Formal Dedication

Submit Release
International Rescue Management System Expands

KLS is poised to continue its global expansion throughout Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean with Asia fully in our sights.”
— Okotch Mondoh, Managing Partner/Project Lead
BUSIA, KENYA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenlinks Solutions Ltd. has announced the opening of a new Digital Centre Office Headquarters in Matayos, Busia County, Kenya. This state-of-the-art facility covers Eastern Africa, including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia. The securely enclosed 1.5-acre compound houses a 6,000+ sq. ft. Command and Control Hub.

Using innovative technology, Kenlinks has launched SayVu, its flagship brand, a 911 Digital Emergency Response application that easily provides individuals the ability to reach authorities in any type of emergency. SayVu delivers complete and accurate critical information to dispatchers and first responders in real time within seconds.

The KLS Digital Hub will house the most advanced, cutting-edge technology platforms propelling Africa to the next generation of high-tech innovation. The KLS Centre will be a training and development facility to equip our regional digital economy manpower from within.

For Additional Information Please Contact Mr. Okotch Mondoh, Managing Partner/Project Lead- info@kenlinksolutions.com

Aaron Manaigo
Global Political Solutions LLC
+1 202-243-8201
email us here

