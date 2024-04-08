Submit Release
MPD Arrests Teen for Robbery and Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest of a juvenile male in a robbery and a burglary offense.

Robbery:

On March 22, 2024, at 12:27 p.m., the victim was working at a residential property in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast, when he observed the three suspects loitering inside the property. The victim asked the suspects to leave, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and snatched the victim’s cellphone. All three suspects then fled the property. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 24043335

Burglary One:

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 8:52 a.m., the suspect forcefully entered a residence in the 4700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The suspect threatened the occupant of the home then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended a short time later. CCN: 24051281

As a result of detectives’ investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was charged with both offenses.

