Commercial Industrial Supply Announces Expanded FRP Shapes Product Line
Commercial Industrial Supply Bolsters FRP Shapes Inventory, Catering to Diverse Industry Needs with an Expanded Product Line
This expansion represents a significant milestone for us, and we couldn't be more excited about the possibilities it opens up for our customers.”ROCK HILL, SC, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Industrial Supply (CIS), a leading supplier of industrial products, proudly announces the expansion of its Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Shapes product line. This expansion meets the growing demand for high-quality FRP materials across various industries.
— Mark Ligon
The FRP shapes expanded product line, made from glass fiber and resin, features a variety of molded composite parts, including tubes, rods, beams, channels, and custom profiles, catering to the diverse needs of industries such as construction, chemical processing, and more. The unique molding process employed in the production of FRP allows for the formation of complex and detailed shapes, usually used for structural components. FRP is beneficial because of its strength, durability, corrosion resistance, design flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.
"We're thrilled to announce the launch of our new line of Fiber Reinforced Polymer materials,” said Mark Ligon of Commercial Industrial Supply. “This expansion represents a significant milestone for us, and we couldn't be more excited about the possibilities it opens up for our customers. These FRP materials embody our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we can't wait to see the incredible projects our customers will accomplish with them."
Along with FRP shapes, CFS offers FRP grating. This design yields a rigid yet lightweight platform ideal for flooring and walkway applications. Its open grid design facilitates the passage of light, liquids, and air, all while offering adequate foot traction and support. Widely employed in industrial settings, FRP grating finds utility in platforms, walkways, stairs, and mezzanines.
In addition to expanding its product offerings, CIS emphasizes its commitment to offering exceptional customer service, technical support, and personalized solutions tailored to individual client needs. With a team of experienced professionals dedicated to innovation, CIS is prepared to help customers identify practical solutions for their projects.
Engineered with precision and durability in mind, FRP grating is an open grid configuration crafted from high-quality FRP materials. Ideal for several applications, FRP grating is renowned for its ability to create stiff yet lightweight platforms suitable for flooring and walkways. The unique open grid design allows for the passage of light, liquids, and air while providing optimal foot traction and support.
For more information about Commercial Industry Supply's FRP product line and other industry-leading products, visit www.commercial-industrial-supply.com.
About Commercial Industrial Supply:
Commercial Industrial Supply is a trusted provider of industrial supplies, offering a comprehensive range of products tailored to the needs of the construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Commercial Industrial Supply remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.
Mark Ligon
Commercial Industrial Supply
+1 803-372-5694
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube