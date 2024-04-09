Alliance Background Welcomes Background Screening Expert William “Bill” Bollinger as Strategic Advisor
Alliance Background welcomes industry expert William "Bill" Bollinger as Strategic Advisor.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background LLC, a premier provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, proudly announces the addition of William "Bill" Bollinger as Strategic Advisor. With over three decades of distinguished experience in the background screening industry, Mr. Bollinger brings invaluable expertise and leadership to his new role.
Recognized as a pioneer in the field, Mr. Bollinger is credited with groundbreaking achievements such as the creation of the "National" criminal record database and his founding membership of NAPBS (now known as PBSA). His illustrious career includes pivotal roles such as, Equity Partner/EVP at Innovative Enterprises, where the company earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies seven times. Additionally, as Founder/President of National Background Data (NBD), he led business development efforts resulting in NBD's acquisition by First Advantage in 2004.
As Strategic Advisor to the Executive team, Mr. Bollinger will provide invaluable counsel aimed at accelerating Alliance Background's trajectory towards unparalleled growth and success. In this capacity, he will play a key role in the development and execution of strategic initiatives aligned with the company's overarching goals and objectives. Collaborating closely with executive leadership, Mr. Bollinger will help set strategic priorities, promote cross-departmental alignment, and identify innovative opportunities for growth.
Brittany Boyle, President/Founder at Alliance Background, expressed excitement about the addition, stating, "This marks an exhilarating milestone for Alliance Background. With his wealth of industry experience and visionary leadership, Mr. Bollinger is poised to assist in the acceleration of our growth initiatives as we continue delivering unmatched solutions to our valued clients."
Mr. Bollinger shared his enthusiasm for joining Alliance Background, saying, "I bring a wealth of experience, a proven track record of success, and an unwavering passion for driving growth and innovation. I am thrilled to join the Alliance Background team and contribute to the company's continued success. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to drive strategic initiatives that propel us forward in a dynamic market landscape."
For more information about Alliance Background, LLC and its comprehensive background screening solutions, please visit alliancebackground.com
About Alliance Background, LLC:
Alliance Background LLC is a leading provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations. Committed to accuracy, compliance, and customer satisfaction, Alliance Background delivers dependable screening services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.
