Social Activist Creates New Holiday "Lifus Day" to Promote Unity and Celebrate Life

Social Activist Creates New Holiday "Lifus Day" to Promote Unity and Celebrate LifeCOLLEGE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Anelia Sutton, a social activist and advocate for unity, has created a new holiday called "Lifus Day". The name is derived from the phrase "life is for us" and is pronounced as "life us". This holiday will be celebrated every month on the 8th day with a special dinner followed by storytelling. Dr. Sutton believes that this holiday has the potential to replace all other holidays and bring people together from all over the world.
"Lifus Day" is a celebration of life and unity. It is a day to reflect on the beauty of life and to come together as a community. Dr. Sutton believes that in a world filled with division and conflict, it is important to have a holiday that promotes unity and celebrates the gift of life. The dinner and storytelling tradition is meant to bring people together and create a sense of togetherness and understanding.
Dr. Sutton's vision for "Lifus Day" is to have it recognized and celebrated globally. She believes that this holiday has the potential to replace all other holidays and bring people together regardless of their cultural or religious backgrounds. The dinner and storytelling tradition can be adapted to fit different cultures and traditions, making it a truly inclusive holiday.
As a social activist, Dr. Sutton's goal is to make the world a better place through unity. She hopes that "Lifus Day" will become a symbol of unity and a reminder that life is a precious gift that should be celebrated and cherished. Dr. Sutton invites everyone to join in the celebration of "Lifus Day" and spread the message of unity and love. Let us come together and make every 8th day of the month a day to celebrate life and promote unity.
For more information about Lifus Day, please visit lifus.org
