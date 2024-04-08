Gloria Bieber of Life Portraits Aura Imaging to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our often chaotic, stressful, fast paced world, the need to heal, recharge, and reconnect with ourselves has become more important than ever. That may however may be difficult to accomplish when we face every day’s life’s trials and tribulations. Most of us don’t realize the answers are within us. That’s why seeking a highly qualified professional can help us achieve harmony between our mind, body, and soul that fosters tranquility, self-discovery, and personal growth can significantly impact our life’s journey and achieve a well -balanced life we have always dreamed of.

Gloria Bieber is a spiritual Studies and Holistic Healing Specialist. transcendental meditation, psychic, mediumship, metaphysical trainer, holistic healer, photographer and Chief Executive Officer and founder of Aura Chakra Imaging.

Through her spiritual work, her main objective is to encourage her clients to trust in their higher selves. Deeply commitment to fostering spiritual and personal growth, she also wants us to shift negative thoughts to positive ones, an important component of taking care of ourselves physically and mentally. To open our minds so we can detach from negative energies. Her holistic approach to wellness emphasizes the integration of mind, body, and spirit. Through her unique spiritual alternative health treatments, Gloria helps us shift from afflicted to healed in ways we never thought possible.

As a compassionate healer, her work is powerful, transformative, and life affirming. She guides us through a process to realize whatever issues we struggle with; recovery and joy are absolutely possible. Her holistic approach helps us heal the whole person.

Gloria says by getting in touch with the core of who we really are, we can shift the mind into balance and harmony. The results are real happiness, self-love, inner wisdom, peace, enlightenment, and living a life aligned with our authentic self.

One of Gloria’s most transformative healing work is through the wonder and magic of aura photography which captures the energy fields that surround us thus providing us insight into our inner being so we know ourselves more fully and completely.

Growing up in a spiritual, metaphysical family, even from her early childhood, Gloria recognized she had the ability to connect with the other side even communicating with her deceased grandparents. Not only that she sensed and knew things far beyond her years.

Instilled in her was also how to find the positive outcome in any situation and getting rid of the things that are positively not serving you which would be part of her intricate teachings in her later life.

From 1980 to 1996, Gloria was the owner and operator of Little Flower Janitorial. In 1989, she acquired a Personnel Administration Diploma in Human Resources Management/Personnel Administration from the university, became the Human Resources Manager of The Hudson Bay from 1987 to 2004, the Human Resources Benefits Administrator of Canada Safeway from 2005 to 2012, and the Intuitive Counselor at Out Angels Center for Well Being from 2007 to 2015.

A gifted writer as well, Gloria has contributed numerous published articles in Rising Woman Magazine and highly acclaimed book, "Your Invisible Bodies" authored by Sharon Montgomery in 2009.

Her thorough knowledge and expertise in metaphysical studies and ability to communicate with spirits and angels, Gloria became an exemplary wellness counselor teaching her clients how to self-heal mind, body, and soul. She began teaching individuals how to connect to their higher selves to become divine, enlightened, spiritual beings continually reminding us all things are one.

Gloria has been honored with a Spiritual Wellness Award, a Women of Distinction Award, Canada's CMA Awards Celebrity Gifting Suite in 2014, an Emmys 2014, 2015, and 2016 Celebrity Gifting Suite,

Gloria believes when we connect to our higher selves, devoid of our ego, it will transform our lives for the better. We will heal traumas and live with purpose, kindness, and love, ready to serve our greatest and highest good.

Close Up Radio will feature Gloria Bieber in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday April 10th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.auraimaging.ca

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno