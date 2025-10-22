Professional Staffing Leader Tiffany Scott of myScout and Leveling Up Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiffany Scott, a recognized leader with more than two decades of experience as a professional staffing leader, has announced the launch of two new ventures: myScout, a lead generation platform designed for staffing companies, and Leveling Up, a personal and professional development brand tailored specifically to working mothers and women navigating career advancement. These initiatives reflect both her deep industry expertise and her passion for supporting women in their professional journeys.

A Proven Track Record in Staffing Operations

Ms. Scott founded myScout and Leveling Up in 2025 after an accomplished tenure at PeopleShare, one of the nation’s leading staffing organizations. During her 17-year career at PeopleShare, she held positions ranging from recruiter, to corporate trainer to COO. In each role, Scott played a pivotal part in driving organizational growth, implementing scalable systems, and developing talent across every region. Her oversight extended to internal hiring, human resources, marketing, customer service, learning and development, strategic sales, and regional management. She also revitalized under performing markets and launched new territories, contributing to the company’s sustained growth and market expansion.

Ms. Scott’s approach to leadership emphasized transparent communication and measurable results. She hired, mentored, and promoted hundreds of employees, always focusing on creating opportunities based on talent and achievement. By blending her strategic vision with operational excellence, she played a pivotal role in PeopleShare achieving significant gains in revenue and market share.

Entrepreneurship: myScout and Leveling Up

Building on this foundation, Ms. Scott established myScout as a specialized lead generation platform that addresses pressing needs within the staffing industry. myScout provides staffing organizations with verified data, faster business connections, and a clear return on investment, resulting in more effective client acquisition and engagement. With a focus on accurate, actionable intelligence, myScout is positioned to become an essential tool for staffing leaders.

In tandem, Scott launched Leveling Up, a brand dedicated to supporting women—particularly working mothers—who are balancing professional ambition with life’s many demands. Leveling Up offers programs and resources designed to help women overcome self-doubt, build confidence, and advance their careers while maintaining authenticity and balance. Unlike myScout’s industry-wide reach, Leveling Up is intentionally personal, rooted in Scott’s own life experience as a single mother and executive. She continues to develop Leveling Up as a close-knit community for sharing insights and building lasting connections.

Professional Background and Industry Engagement

Ms. Scott’s career in staffing followed her early experience in retail management, including nearly a decade at Wawa Inc. There, she quickly advanced from front line management to one of the youngest members of the corporate training department, contributing to employee development initiatives until the department’s dissolution. She then transitioned into recruiting, setting the stage for her rise in the staffing profession.

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources management and services from Strayer University in Herndon, Virginia. She is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management, the American Staffing Association, and Staffing Industry Analysts, remaining engaged with industry best practices and networking with fellow professionals.

Leadership Philosophy and Personal Motivation

Throughout her career, Ms. Scott has credited her progress to the example set by leaders who valued transparency, equality, and directness. Working closely with executives who prioritized merit over gender or background, she benefited from genuine mentorship at every stage. This experience influenced her own style as a leader and continues to inform both her professional and personal endeavors.

Ms. Scott describes Leveling Up as especially meaningful, as it allows her to share lessons and skills with women who face challenges similar to her own. Her approach emphasizes practical skills, self-awareness, and real-world support, ensuring participants leave with actionable strategies for both career advancement and personal well-being.

Looking forward, Tiffany Scott remains dedicated to advancing myScout as the go-to platform for staffing leaders seeking reliable business intelligence and measurable results. Simultaneously, she is committed to nurturing the Leveling Up community, creating a space where women can find both professional guidance and authentic connection. As a single mother of two, she believes that grit, self-awareness, and accountability are essential to both leadership and life. These values continue to drive her work and her vision for the future of both myScout and Leveling Up.

About myScout

myScout is a lead generation platform designed specifically for staffing organizations, delivering verified data, rapid business connections, and measurable ROI.

About Leveling Up

Leveling Up offers personal and professional development programs for women, empowering working mothers and female professionals to grow their careers and confidence.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Tiffany Scott in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday October 16th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-professional-staffing-leader/id1785721253?i=1000732381687

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-professional-staffing-leader-tiffany-scott-of-myscout-and-leveling-up-301187716

https://open.spotify.com/episode/71yyl84T2ZySa7WQ700E0M

For more information about Tiffany Scott, myScout, and Leveling Up, please visit https://www.myscoutleads.com and https://leveling-up.net/

