Relationship Coach and Author Nancy Landrum of The Millionaire Marriage Club Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Landrum is a coach and educator for a specific market. She has a Master’s degree in Spiritual Psychology and has a unique coaching practice. She named her online course, The Millionaire Marriage Club. It’s not about matchmaking but rather learning skills and habits that create the loving, lasting marriage you desire. The idea of creating a better, stronger. and more respectful partnership came from a time in her own life, when she and her second husband Jim (now deceased) needed support with co-parenting a stepchild, an issue that plagues many step-couples. Once Nancy and Jim finally found an effective coach who taught them the simple, practical communication skills they needed, it transformed their marriage from highly conflicted to consistently peaceful and loving.

Nancy reports, “We knew what we were doing wasn’t working, but we didn’t know what to do instead. Once we realized the way we were communicating was disastrous and had clear instructions about how to speak respectfully to each other, we were able to hear and understand each other’s point of view. That made it possible to agree on a solution that worked to save our marriage.”

Nancy helps couples learn techniques that she once learned, She works in person from her home in Murrieta, CA, but has also coaching couples remotely as far away as Canada, Texas and even Australia. Nancy helps spouses realize that a marriage is a living entity that needs nurturing, just as a child or a pet would. She provides tips on how to nurture the marriage, such as daily affection, expressing frequent appreciation. But, the most powerful skills are those that enable you to say whatever you need to say respectfully, without verbal attacking, and listening for the purpose of understanding.

In addition to her online courses, Nancy has written several books sharing strategies for marriage and relationship success. Her all-time favorite is How to Stay Married and Love It. She is also proud of Stepping Twogether, a guide that is just for stepfamilies, who struggle with more stressors than a nuclear couple.

“There is so much research on what works and doesn’t work in a marriage. 80% of divorces don’t have to happen. With education and guidance, the marriage can be revived! I love helping people learn how to be happy and stay together.”

Helping the unhappy to get happy is a topic she will stress in her October interviews. She will also talk about her many books, share tips and couple rituals, and discuss her track record (Out of several hundred coaches coached in the past thirty years, only two couples actually divorced.)

During her relationships, Nancy came to realize that certain issues are common in every family, such as money problems, the amount of time spent on children and jobs, and setting and keeping to personal boundaries. These universal problems can be resolved with more respectful methods of communicating and managing anger. Nearly any couple can learn how to have a happier marriage. The information she shares can also be used by a single person, and she has coached a client whose spouse had already moved out. Learning what defines a healthy relationship can help if the other partner returns to the marriage.

“Getting divorced is not always the best solution, especially when it comes to children. We think kids are resilient, but they never truly get over the divorce. The parental relationship is everyone’s first lesson in the legacy of marriage and parenting. Children need a solid role model for problem solving and anger management.”

Hear more of Nancy’s wise words and learn about her newest books and events when you listen to the October podcasts.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured coach Nancy Landrum in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday October 16th at 3pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday October 23rd at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-relationship-coach/id1785721253?i=1000732382642

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-relationship-coach-and-author-nancy-landrum-of-the-millionaire-marriage-club-301187715

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1mBpjOOQO0C11roOcDyRNq

For more information about Nancy and her work, please visit her website: www.nancylandrum.com

Via her website, you can contact her to request a strategy appointment

