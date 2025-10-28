Author and Retired Police Lieutenant Patricia Blake Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SILVER SPRINGS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia L. Blake has achieved notoriety as a police officer, search and rescue volunteer, rancher and author. She began her career with the LAPD in 1983, at a time when women were fairly rare in policework, and they did more administrative tasks than crimefighting. But justice had long been her calling and by the time she retired, she had been on the frontlines, protecting many innocent and vulnerable people.

Her memoir Touched By The Hand of God in the City of Angels: Send Me chronicles her years of intense work with all its action, terror, and stress, things that Ms. Blake believes are common human emotions--ones that she might help other people better cope with. One of the first chapters of the book covers her childhood, a time when she was rowdy and stubborn and kicked a teacher. Her childhood was also defined by being the eldest of four and the one mom left in charge while she went to church or visited grandma’s house. Ms. Blake learned to put her energy, protective nature, nd thoughts to good use over the years. The book also tells of her unique faith in angels, and how God’s messages helped define her purpose and get her through the toughest moments.

Ms. Blake always loved horses and when she retired, she moved to Nevada where she could enjoy training and raising then, and all of the intrinsic value of ranch life. She currently has a mini horse, two full size horses, and a burro on her ranch. She also had another horse for many years, Mocha, who was a work partner as well as a family pet. Horses have a strong mindset, she notes, and some may be oriented to the herd, while others will bond more with a human. That is how it was with Mocha, who Ms. Blake says chose her.

Mocha worked with Patricia in her search and rescue efforts, locating missing hikers, hunters, and pets of varying ages and types who wandered off trails. It’s a line of work that demands blind trust and faith. She is a strong believer in God, prayer and angels, and counts Mocha among them. She also believes God helps us discover our path and hers was to serve among first responders. In her podcast, she will tell of the bible passage in Isiah that helped her realized her calling (send me) that is also part of the title of the newest edition of her book. She will also discuss the children’s books she created based on Mocha, which is planned as a series and the first one about Trust just came out.

Discussing her career, Ms. Blake says she long understood the tactical side of police work, protecting people, containing a crime scene, and acting quickly, and from the gut.

“I learned early on that I could handle situations. I was competent and fluid. There was no problem being a woman in a man’s world. There was no sense of competition. I am honored to have served and received recognition from many sources like women’s and leadership associations.”

Ms. Blake enjoys supporting other women and serving as a mentor. She understands the demands of a challenging career that can entail weekend and emergency work, and how to balance that with personal and family time. Not to mention personal commitments and passions, such as environmental concerns and the horses.

“Making the right choice is not always the easiest route. Stand up for your beliefs. Choose courage. Lead with confidence and character.”

That philosophy comes from her West Point Leadership training, which helped to shape the leaders of the 21st century. It also echoes her life-long quest to make a difference for others.

Learn more about Patricia L. Blake’s life, career, beloved Mocha, and writing in her latest interview with Jim Masters, who once visited her ranch in person. They will reminisce about her long police career and beloved horse, as well as her steadfast faith.

Close Up Radio recently featured Patricia L. Blake in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, October 22nd at 12:00pm EDT

