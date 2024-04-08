Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule conducts monitoring and oversight visit to Ngwaritsane Circuit Mpumalanga, 9 Apr
The Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow, Tuesday 09 April 2024 conduct a monitoring and oversight visit to Ngwaritsane Secondary School in Bushbuckridge Mpumalanga.
The visit forms part of continued monitoring and will see a number of schools from the district receive an address from the Deputy Minister.
Members of the media are invited to cover the Deputy Minister’s school visit as follows:
Ngwaritsane Secondary School:
Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 9 April 2024
Time: 9h00
Venue: Ngwaritsane Secondary School, Maviljan, Bushbuckridge