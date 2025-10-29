Water and Sanitation conducts water-wise awareness outreach programme in Soweto, 30 Oct

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will join Rand Water and Brandscapers Africa on 30–31 October 2025 for the Drop-by-Drop outreach programme in Soweto, Gauteng. The department’s Gauteng Provincial Head, Mr Justice Maluleke, will deliver a keynote address at the event.

The outreach programme outlines a strategic community-based water-wise education and behaviour change campaign. The primary goal is to create awareness around water conservation, pollution, and recycling practices. It also promotes behavioural change through targeted community outreach and education.

On Friday, 31 October, the activities will include a door-to-door community engagement campaign.

The department’s strong support for the initiative demonstrates national alignment and dedication to improving water security in communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: 30 October 2025

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Venue: Uncle Tom’s Community Centre, 8288 Maseko Street, Orlando West, Soweto

Enquiries:

Ms Nthabiseng Dhlamini

Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 082 878 6915

E-mail: dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

Ms Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

#SaveWaterZA