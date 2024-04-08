Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,776 in the last 365 days.

The Secretariat commends Kosovo*s adoption of Renewable Energy Law

The Energy Community Secretariat commends Kosovo for its recent approval of the Renewable Energy Sources (RES) law, a significant step towards sustainable energy development. Kosovo's Parliament has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the nation's energy sector and embracing renewable energy sources through this legislative initiative.

In collaboration with USAID, the Energy Community Secretariat provided essential assistance to Kosovo's Ministry of Economy in drafting the RES law. This collaborative effort, supported by an independent international consultant, ensured alignment with international standards, notably the Renewable Energy Directive.

The adoption of the RES law underscores Kosovo's dedication to diversifying its energy mix and embracing renewable energy solutions. This legislation is expected to facilitate Kosovo's inaugural renewable energy auctions, marking a notable milestone in its journey towards a sustainable energy future.

You just read:

The Secretariat commends Kosovo*s adoption of Renewable Energy Law

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more