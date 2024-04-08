The Secretariat commends Kosovo*s adoption of Renewable Energy Law

The Energy Community Secretariat commends Kosovo for its recent approval of the Renewable Energy Sources (RES) law, a significant step towards sustainable energy development. Kosovo's Parliament has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the nation's energy sector and embracing renewable energy sources through this legislative initiative.

In collaboration with USAID, the Energy Community Secretariat provided essential assistance to Kosovo's Ministry of Economy in drafting the RES law. This collaborative effort, supported by an independent international consultant, ensured alignment with international standards, notably the Renewable Energy Directive.

The adoption of the RES law underscores Kosovo's dedication to diversifying its energy mix and embracing renewable energy solutions. This legislation is expected to facilitate Kosovo's inaugural renewable energy auctions, marking a notable milestone in its journey towards a sustainable energy future.