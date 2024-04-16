Symphonic Distribution Signs ‘Love and Hip Hop: Miami’ Star Zoey Brinxx to Worldwide Distribution Deal
Brinxx’s upcoming album, ‘Healing Over Revenge,’ will be released through Symphonic on May 24TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has signed Haitian Hip-Hop artist, Miami native, and Love and Hip Hop: Miami cast member Zoey Brinxx to a worldwide distribution deal. As part of the deal, Symphonic will deliver Brinxx’s music to digital service providers around the world, collect and pay royalties, and provide best-in-class analytics to help her expand her audience.
During Love and Hip Hop: Miami Season 5, the finale of which, titled “Nasty Work,” aired on April 15th, Brinxx was shown to be a hard-hustling artist-on-the-rise fighting industry politics and skepticism about her weight. Throughout the season, she worked on her debut album, earning money through side-gigs as a hair stylist and a ghostwriter to the Hip-Hop A-list, and proved her live-performance bona fides in the season finale at Trina’s Rockstarr Music Festival. Now, as part of the deal, Brinxx’s album, titled Healing Over Revenge, will be released through Symphonic on May 24th.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be signing my first distribution deal with Symphonic,” said Brinxx. “I’ve been grinding and hustling to get to this point against all odds and have finally taken the next step towards my dreams. I cannot thank the entire Symphonic team enough for their belief and trust in my art and my passion.”
“Zoey Brinxx represents everything we value in artists and partners at Symphonic,” said Chelsea Grant, Client Marketing & DSP Relations Manager at Symphonic. “Her continued fight for female empowerment, representation, diversity, as well as her true passion, ability, and authenticity as a Hip-Hop songwriter and artist are unmatched. We’re excited for the years to come, and we can’t wait to share what we have planned with Zoey next.”
Hailing from North Miami, FL, Brinxx is of Haitian descent and sports her signature red-and-blue hair to honor her culture. Brinxx has been featured in collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Yung Miami of the City Girls, KiddoMarv, Major 9, and Sukihana. Her hard-hitting lyricism and entertaining delivery make her an in-demand female rapper in Miami. Besides music, Brinxx also runs a hair boutique. With her consistent work ethic and dedication to staying unique, Brinxx is quickly becoming one of the top names in Hip-Hop. You can see more of Zoey Brinxx by following her Instagram @zoeybrinxx.
About Symphonic
Symphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.
Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.
Symphonic Press Contacts:
Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.com
Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here