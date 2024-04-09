Colmore partners with Dasseti to power LP post investment and ESG managed service data collection
Colmore, from Preqin, partners with Dasseti to power post investment and environmental, social and governance (ESG) managed service data collection for LPs.
Through Dasseti, we have been able to successfully launch our ESG Monitor service and enhanced LP Tax reporting products across our LP and allocator client base.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both LPs and allocators require simplified data collection.
— Alex Tarantino, Commercial Director at Colmore
The process of collecting, organizing, and ensuring accuracy of ESG data to meet various different requirements from a diverse range of investment portfolios is resource intensive and can be overwhelming for both LPs and allocators, hindering the efficiency and effectiveness of the investment process.
The partnership between Colmore and Dasseti therefore, aims to create a pivotal shift in how Colmore on behalf of its LP clients, provides a technology-based ecosystem that simplifies the data collection process. This partnership is based on a shared vision between the two industry leaders, as both are focused on easing the data exchange in private markets.
Dasseti Collect is a highly customizable digital data collection platform that has been designed to meet the varied needs of LPs, Fund of Funds and General Partners (GPs) seeking visibility into their portfolios, including at fund and underlying portfolio company level.
Dasseti Collect empowered Colmore to further digitize post investment and ESG data collection, Tax, analysis and reporting for clients. The platform has brought enhanced speed and efficiency and allowed Colmore’s LP and allocator clients to build a clear picture of their assets.
Alex Tarantino, Commercial Director at Colmore, said,
“The universe of data that our clients are hungry to access continues to grow, especially those outside of the standard GP reporting. Through Dasseti, we have been able to successfully launch our ESG Monitor service and enhanced LP Tax reporting products across our LP and allocator client base. Our goal was to create a better ecosystem for ad hoc data requests: the Dasseti Collect platform helps Colmore to become a consolidating force in the ESG & Tax space, reducing friction along the way."
Wissem Souissi, CEO and founder of Dasseti, said,
“Dasseti and Colmore have much in common and we both have the same goal, to improve transparency in private market investments. Colmore’s clients will benefit from using our technology but continue to receive support through their familiar Colmore account team. We are excited to be working with Colmore and look forward to a long-term collaboration”.
<End>
About Colmore
Colmore, A Preqin Company, is a market-leading, technology-driven private markets investor services business focused on the Limited Partner and Allocator market. The business operates from six offices located in New York and Dallas in the US, London and Birmingham in the UK and Singapore and Manila in APAC. Colmore employs more than 290 professionals, with the business monitoring over 6,500 private market funds and 60,000+ holdings.
About Dasseti
The world’s largest asset owners, investment consultants, and asset managers, with over $20 trillion in assets under management, rely on Dasseti to help them make more informed data-driven, investment decisions, seamlessly. Powered by natural language processing, AI, and advanced automation, Dasseti is transforming the institutional investment industry.
Fiona Sherwood
Dasseti
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube