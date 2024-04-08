COMMISSIONER MILLER EXTENDS APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR YOUNG FARMER GRANT PROGRAM THROUGH APRIL 17

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller extended the Young Farmer Grant Program applications through April 17, 2024. This extension aims to provide additional support and assistance to young farmers facing challenges from the Panhandle wildfires. In addition to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund, farmers interested in enhancing their operations through expansion, better land management, increased technology utilization, or other improvements should review this grant opportunity. Examples of previous projects include expanding and improving traditional cattle, pork, and sheep operations, diversifying poultry lines, and starting new floral and food processing businesses.

“The Texas Department of Agriculture supports production agriculture, whether it involves hooves, feathers, or flowers,” Commissioner Miller said. “As the average age of our Texas farmers and ranchers continues to increase, we are determined to do all we can to nurture a rising generation of agricultural producers coming up in a challenging economic environment.”

According to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Ag Census data, one-third of the United States’ 3.4 million farmers are over 65. In Texas, nearly 40 percent of producers are nearing retirement age.

Young Farmer Grant program awards can significantly help with starting or improving a ranching or farming operation. Awards can be used to purchase livestock and small equipment, land and equipment leasing costs, and hiring and training expenses, among other expenditures. Applicants must be able to provide dollar-for-dollar matching funds.

“Supporting the next generation of farmers and ranchers is vital to future prosperity in Texas,” said Commissioner Miller. “These grants will put young producers on the path to success and make sure Texas agriculture remains a robust economic engine.”

The Young Farmer grant awards are part of a larger effort to promote and sustain the Lone Star State’s position as an agricultural powerhouse by supporting younger agricultural producers. By helping young farmers and ranchers, the Texas Department of Agriculture aims to maintain a vital agriculture industry for generations to come.

For more information about the program, click here.

For more information on wildfire disaster relief, please click here.

###