Commissioner Miller Statement on FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NWS Treatment in Dogs

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:



“This is exactly the kind of no-nonsense leadership Texans can count on. I’m proud to see the FDA, under the steady hand of Commissioner Makary and the leadership of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., making history by issuing the first-ever Emergency Use Authorization for an animal drug.

For the first time, the FDA has authorized a treatment specifically for New World screwworm infestations in dogs, making drugs available to treat adult dogs and puppies suffering from New World screwworm larvae.

This action is a major win for animal health and the American people. The Trump administration is acting decisively to get real solutions into the hands of veterinarians to protect the animals that are part of our families, as well as safeguard agriculture livelihoods.

The New World screwworm is a dangerous pest, but with the strong leadership of the Trump Administration and hardworking folks back home, Texas agriculture will come out stronger than ever.”

For more information about the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, click here.