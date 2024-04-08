Clean Remedies Set to Launch New All-Natural Delta 9 THC Gummies

Clean Remedies upcoming watermelon-flavored Delta 9 THC Gummies will add to an already existing collection of THC-infused gummies like these blueberry Delta 9 THC Gummies. Clean Remedies is a women-owned and family-operated THC and CBD wellness company.

AVON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avon, OH - Clean Remedies, a leading name in CBD and THC wellness, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its new Delta 9 THC Gummies. These delicious watermelon-flavored gummies contain 15 mg of THC each, providing consumers with a natural and effective way to incorporate THC into their wellness routines.

Clean Remedies has long been committed to producing high-quality, all-natural products that prioritize customer well-being. Unlike many other products on the market, Clean Remedies' Delta 9 THC Gummies will contain no CBD, making them a unique offering tailored specifically for those seeking the benefits of THC.

Each package of Clean Remedies' Delta 9 THC Gummies will contain 10 individual gummies per package, with a consistent and precise dosage of 15 mg of THC per gummy. This ensures that consumers can easily control their intake and tailor their experience to suit their individual needs. Clean Remedies' Delta 9 THC Gummies are also vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, as the company never tests its products on animals. As an independent family business, Clean Remedies takes pride in its role in helping people feel their best and is committed to delivering products that meet its high standards of efficacy and safety.

Clean Remedies offers a wide variety of CBD and THC products with a commitment to quality and sustainability. In addition to these Delta 9 THC gummies, Clean Remedies offers relaxing melatonin alternatives and Amanita Muscaira-infused psychedelic mushroom gummies. Many of their items are made using USDA-certified organic CBD and hemp extracts. The agricultural hemp used in these products is sourced from local farmers in Oregon, where it is grown under the sun with care and in compliance with the Farm Bill. Clean Remedies ensures that its hemp is free from harmful chemicals, residual solvents, microbials, heavy metals, and pesticides, guaranteeing a pure and natural product.

At the core of Clean Remedies' ethos lies an unwavering commitment to quality and purity, epitomized by the company's adherence to clean practices. This encompasses sourcing ingredients from 100% USDA-certified organic farms, conducting rigorous testing in ISO-7 Labs, and implementing stringent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) throughout the production process. Such measures ensure that Clean Remedies' Delta 9 THC Gummies meet the highest standards of excellence and safety, providing consumers with a product they can trust.

"Our mission at Clean Remedies has always been to provide consumers with safe, effective, and natural wellness solutions. With the launch of these Delta 9 THC Gummies, we're excited to offer a new way for people to experience the benefits of THC in a convenient and delicious form.” Meredith Farrow, CEO and Founder of Clean Remedies.



