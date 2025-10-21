JUARA Joins Global Beauty Leaders at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

JUARA will join Beautyworld Middle East 2025, taking place from October 27–29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Miracle Tea Recovery Creme from JUARA is formulated to support the skin throughout all of life’s transitions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, the skincare brand rooted in Indonesia’s Jamu wellness tradition, will join Beautyworld Middle East 2025, taking place from October 27–29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The prestigious event, recognized as one of the largest international gatherings for the global beauty industry, is expected to welcome more than 75,000 visitors and 2,400 exhibitors.

Beautyworld Middle East brings together a diverse mix of global brands and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements in beauty, skincare, and fragrance. Founded by Metta Murdaya, JUARA is known for blending ancient Indonesian botanical rituals with modern science to create luxurious, effective skincare products. At the expo, Metta Murdaya will also appear as a featured speaker on a panel discussing indigenous beauty traditions and their relevance to the modern holistic beauty and wellness landscape.

In addition to presenting its product line, JUARA will also demonstrate its capacity to produce Halal skincare, reflecting the brand’s dedication to inclusivity, cultural integrity, and respect for diverse global communities. This initiative underscores JUARA’s broader mission: to bring the holistic principles of Jamu - balance, mindfulness, and connection to nature - to a global audience.

In addition to the formulations that JUARA will highlight at the event, the brand carries a variety of other products, including the Miracle Tea Recovery Crème, a restorative face cream that supports the skin barrier, and the Tiare Jasmine Perfume Oil, a signature fragrance blend celebrating the tropical essence of Indonesian florals.

“We're looking to present our global line, which includes the best of our U.S. and Indonesian-made products at Beautyworld Middle East and to share the story of Jamu-inspired beauty with a region that deeply values both tradition and innovation,” said Metta Murdaya, founder of JUARA. “Our goal is to show that JUARA is a wellness line that goes beyond beauty and that we are a bridge between cultures - a way to celebrate heritage while embracing modern wellbeing.”

Beautyworld Middle East 2025 promises to be a defining moment for the future of international beauty, connecting heritage-rich brands like JUARA with a forward-looking industry landscape that values authenticity, craftsmanship, and cross-cultural exchange.

For more information on JUARA and its collection, visit www.juaraskincare.com.

The JUARA Story of Jamu

