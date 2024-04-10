JUARA Partners With Mentari to Empower Survivors of Domestic Abuse and Trafficking With Holistic Self-Care Rituals

JUARA founder Metta Murdaya has been active in supporting survivors through Mentari programs and partnerships. JUARA’s Candlenut Body Creme is a luxurious lotion that moisturizes, smooths, and nourishes skin from head to toe.

JUARA is delighted to announce its collaboration with the Mentari Human Trafficking Survivor Empowerment Program.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, a leading skincare and wellness brand renowned for its holistic health practices, is delighted to announce its collaboration with the Mentari Human Trafficking Survivor Empowerment Program. This partnership aims to enhance self-care experiences for survivors of domestic abuse and trafficking by integrating JUARA's signature mini self-care rituals into Mentari's transformative programming.

Mentari Human Trafficking Survivor Empowerment Program is a renowned 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in New York, founded in 2014 by Shandra Woworuntu and a team of anti-trafficking advocates. It offers prevention, mentorship, and empowerment programs to survivors of gender-based violence, abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking in the United States and Indonesia. Founded by Shandra Woworuntu, herself a survivor of human trafficking, Mentari holds a deep commitment to empowering survivors through comprehensive wellness practices.

This partnership will see JUARA providing its Candlenut Body Crème product along with guided mini-rituals for Mentari leaders and clients. These mini self-care rituals will be integrated into Mentari's activities, which promote skills development, self-empowerment, and overall wellness. From cooking classes to health and wellness activities, Mentari clients will have the opportunity to experience the mood-boosting benefits of JUARA's holistic skincare rituals.

JUARA is a skincare and wellness brand inspired by the ancient Indonesian wellness traditions of Jamu. JUARA offers a range of products and skincare treatments that blend traditional herbal recipes with cutting-edge skincare science to promote radiant skin and overall well-being.

JUARA believes that self-care is a transformative journey that encompasses mind, body, and spirit. The collaboration with Mentari offers survivors the opportunity to experience the healing and rejuvenating benefits of JUARA's Candlenut Body Crème and mini self-care rituals. Together, JUARA and Mentari aim to empower survivors to embrace their inner radiance and reclaim their sense of well-being, centered and grounded in a moment of celebration of one's own body and mind.

JUARA's Candlenut Body Crème, inspired by the ancient Indonesian wellness traditions of Jamu, is a testament to the brand's commitment to merging age-old wisdom with modern skincare science. Infused with nourishing candlenut oil and other natural ingredients, this body lotion envelops the skin in a luxurious, hydrating embrace, leaving it soft, supple, and luminous. Beyond its physical benefits, the Candlenut Body Crème uplifts the senses and promotes a profound sense of relaxation and well-being.

This collaboration between JUARA and Mentari will kick off in April 2024, marking the beginning of a transformative partnership aimed at empowering survivors to embrace their innate beauty, inner strength, and unconditional resilience.

