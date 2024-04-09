InterWeave SmartSolutions Unveils Groundbreaking Partnership with RUN Payments

Salesforce & RUN Payments

InterWeave SmartSolutions is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with Run Payments (RUN), marking a pivotal moment in enhancing our client offerings.

ESSEX, CT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integration Technologies, Inc. (dba) InterWeave SmartSolutions is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with Run Payments (RUN), marking a pivotal moment in enhancing our client offerings. This integrated solution enables InterWeave customers to streamline credit card processing and lower transaction costs through the InterWeave SmartTracks Program.InterWeave SmartTracks seamlessly connects CRMs with a spectrum of financial applications, including industry-leading platforms such as QuickBooks, Sage, and MS Dynamics. RUN is a sophisticated fintech platform, delivering omni-channel payment capabilities to any software application.By teaming up with RUN, InterWeave enriches its suite of embedded CRM applications with payment acceptance - complete with tokenization of all cardholder data. The integration is provided at a competitive processing rate lower than many of the competitive CRM-integrated offerings, and includes everything necessary to accept credit cards, as there is no need for additional processors or gateway vendors.“InterWeave is dedicated to elevating the CRM landscape by integrating functionality from the most robust financial technology platforms available today," shared Bruce Magown, CEO and Founder of InterWeave. "RUN possesses unparalleled expertise in payments and has developed a formidable platform that we are eager to leverage within SmartTracks.""We are excited for RUN to collaborate with InterWeave in empowering payment acceptance for all SmartTracks users," remarked Bob O’Connell, Head of Integrated Payments at RUN. "Enabling payment acceptance within your CRM can be a game-changer for businesses, and with this integration, that vision is now within reach, accompanied by transparent pricing and dedicated support."To learn more about leveraging Interweaves new integration with RUN, please visit: https://interweave.biz/payments/

