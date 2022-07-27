New Hire Announcement: Chief Financial Officer of Integration Technologies, Inc. (dba) InterWeave SmartSolutions
InterWeave SMARTSolutions —Intelligent Integration Solutions
New Hire Announcement: Chief Financial Officer of Integration Technologies, Inc. (dba) InterWeave SmartSolutions
Integration Technologies, Inc. (dba) InterWeave SmartSolutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Goldsmith, as Chief Financial Officer”ESSEX, CT, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integration Technologies, Inc. (dba) InterWeave SmartSolutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Goldsmith, as Chief Financial Officer. Mark will be responsible for Finance, Accounting and Business Intelligence. As a senior member of the executive team, Mark will report directly to the CEO, Bruce Magown.
— Bruce Magown
Mark Goldsmith
"We are excited to have Mark join InterWeave. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance group," said Bruce Magown, CEO of InterWeave.
"I am very excited to join the InterWeave team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, strong technology and worldwide footprint. Having played a leadership role in similar business situations and industries, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth. I look forward to becoming part of the InterWeave family and partnering with the team to build the business," commented Mark.
Mark has more than 43 years of extensive international financial and operational experience. Prior to InterWeave, Mark was Chief Financial Officer of the MDG Consulting Group, advising and coordinating special projects, performed strategic planning, advised senior management, arranged development financing, and has been liaison with investment banking and regulatory agencies. Mark has been CEO, President, Chief Operating officer and director of various public and private companies. Mark has been advising various public and private companies and is currently working with a development stage company, ORO Health International as a Director and Chief Financial Officer.
Mark was the Chief Operating Officer of AmpliTech Inc. Holbrook, New York, a manufacturer of RF microwave parts and assemblies. Mark was the administrative officer organizing all financial preparations, liaison with various governmental agencies including USA Small Business Administration. He was liaison with domestic and foreign sales representatives and major customers and oversaw all sales and marketing and project management.
Mark was CEO and President of Coates International Inc. a technology company involved in new and patented internal combustion engines. He was instrumental in all administrative functions including acquiring funding and liaison with capital markets, private and public as well as various regulatory agencies.
Mark served as Treasurer, CFO, and director of New York Stock Exchange member firms and an NASD member firm. Built $100MM, profitable national, New York Stock Exchange member firm broker/dealer and investment banking operation by aggressive strategic innovation and selective merger and acquisition program. He managed initial public offerings and private placements and participated in various selling groups raising more than $1 billion in equity and financing. (Stuart Coleman & Co., Inc. & Muller and Co., Inc.) Restructured administrative and management teams including boards of directors of public companies and slashed expenses by orchestrating in depth budget analysis, negotiating contracts of service providers saving $2 to $10 million annually. He initiated and orchestrated system development for operating systems, financial reporting, and regulatory liaison, including detailed sales department analysis effecting more than five hundred sales personnel. He is a former Allied Member: New York Stock Exchange & American Stock Exchange.
About InterWeave
InterWeave is the leader in on-demand SMARTSolutions that integrate any application, process, gateway, protocol, customer (partner) in the world. We make it easy for customers to create integrated solutions that are specific to their business processes, workflow and customer experience. Companies worldwide now have real-time information flow, tighter employee collaboration and improved strategic business decision capabilities. Unlike traditional enterprise software alternatives, SMART Solutions require no hardware, software or IT support, deploy in days and have the right model for each customer. InterWeave SMART Solutions —Intelligent Integration Solutions.
Bruce Magown
Integration Technologies, Inc. (InterWeave SmartSolutions)
+1 800-671-8692
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn