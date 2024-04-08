JOHNSON FITNESS & WELLNESS UNVEILS NEW MATRIX FTR30 FUNCTIONAL TRAINER

Matrix FTR30 Functional Trainer Already trusted in health clubs around the world, now you can get the powerful, versatile performance of a Matrix functional trainer with a smooth-moving design reimagined to fit your home.

COTTAGE GROVE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Fitness & Wellness is pleased to introduce the brand new Matrix FTR30 Functional Trainer to its strength equipment lineup. Already trusted in fitness clubs around the world, consumers can now add the powerful, versatile performance of a Matrix functional trainer to their homes for the limited time price of $3,199. The Matrix FTR30 Functional Trainer can be found at one of Johnson Fitness & Wellness 100+ retail locations across the United States, or online at johnsonfitness.com.

Originally, designed for fitness clubs around the world, this trainer is built to withstand intense use while its low-height, open-frame design ensures a great fit for the home space. Consumers can enjoy features like a centralized weight stack for seamless adjustments, enclosed pulley handles for quick changes, and 25 height adjustments for exercise variety. Plus, users are able to customize their training with optional add-ons, like a heavy weight stack or multiple handle packages, and enjoy a guided training experience with color-coded exercise placards and a magnetic device holder for enhanced user experience. The Matrix's Functional Trainer, combines both style and durability for users to achieve ultimate performance with their home fitness goals.

The Matrix FTR30 is a part of Johnson Fitness & Wellness’ Matrix Spring Special Sale, inviting Americans to reinvest their tax refunds into their well-being, with the sale running March 15 through March 31, 2024. The Spring Special Sale also features enticing deals on a range of Matrix Fitness cardio equipment, including the T75 Treadmill, E30 Elliptical, R50 Recumbent Bike, and ICR50 Indoor Cycle, alongside complimentary delivery and assembly for orders exceeding $1,999.

With 100+ stores nationwide, Johnson Fitness & Wellness invites consumers to try before they buy, by testing out the equipment in-store. Johnson Fitness & Wellness is the destination for home fitness equipment needs, and store associates are certified fitness consultants with a deep understanding of each piece of equipment offered in store and online. This knowledge provides consumers a great resource for pairing the right piece of fitness equipment for their fitness goals. Visit JohnsonFitness.com to learn about the Matrix Spring Special Sale and added bonuses– like white glove delivery and installation.

Headquartered in Cottage Grove, Wis., Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. is the largest specialty fitness retailer in North America, with 100+ store locations operated under the Johnson Fitness and Wellness brand name. Each Johnson Fitness and Wellness retail outlet is staffed by experienced fitness consultants and offers a wide selection of personal fitness and wellness equipment; including, treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, home gyms and accessories.