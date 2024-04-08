Willowood Ventures Launches Groundbreaking BDC Implementation Services to Revolutionize Car Sales

Director of BDC Services Kimberly Harding

Ginny Bowden Nominated for Time Magazine Dealer of the Year

Success is not a compromise!”
— Dominic Scruggs
CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willowood Ventures, an industry leader with two decades of expertise in automotive sales, today unveiled its innovative Business Development Center (BDC) Implementation services, tailored specifically for car dealerships aiming to drastically increase their sales figures without inflating marketing expenses.

Dominic Scruggs, CEO of Willowood Ventures, excitedly shared, "BDCs are the future of automotive sales. Our cutting-edge approach is designed to redefine the sales process, enabling our clients to achieve an astonishing 241% increase in car sales. We're not just selling a service; we're delivering a transformation."

Kimberly Harding, Director of BDC Services, emphasized the unique benefits of their services. "Our BDC Implementation is precisely engineered to cater to the individual needs of each dealership, ensuring seamless integration and exceptional results. We have embraced accountability as our mantra, and it's this ethos that sets us apart from the competition," Harding said.

The success of Willowood Ventures’ approach is evidenced by the exhilarating results at McClinton Auto Group, where Dealer Principal Virginia Bowden has seen sales skyrocket. "Never before did we think we needed a BDC, but with current trends, our inexperienced sales team was struggling on the phone,” explained Bowden. "Hiring Willowood Ventures changed the game completely. In just the last 10 day's of March, after implementing our BDC, we sold 82% of our monthly target! It's been nothing short of a blessing."

Willowood Ventures' services extend beyond mere consultancy. The company is committed to their client's success, working diligently to morph dealerships into market leaders. Their proven track record, individualized approach, and unwavering commitment ensure dealerships thrive in today's competitive market.

Scruggs further explains, "Our proposition is simple: We transform your sales team into a powerhouse without an extra dime on marketing. We work tirelessly with our clients to forge a path to market dominance."

Bowden's testimony is a beacon for dealerships still on the fence. As sales teams become busier, Willowood Ventures answers the critical question, "Who is setting up tomorrow's business?"

For those ready to make the leap and reinvent their sales trajectory, Willowood Ventures stands as the partner of choice, propelling dealerships into an era of unprecedented growth and profitability.

About Willowood Ventures:
Willowood Ventures, with several decades of retail dealership experience, specializes in transforming automotive dealerships into high-performing market leaders. Their innovative Business Development Center (BDC) Implementation services are designed to boost car sales substantially while optimizing the cost-effectiveness of marketing efforts. Willowood Ventures prides itself on tailored strategies, a commitment to results, and an unrivaled track record in the industry. No matter the need Willowood has a solution for you, including driving traffic to the showroom via it's Facebook Event Sale.

For more information about Willowood Ventures and their BDC Implementation services, visit willowoodventuresllc.com/bdc or contact them directly at 833-735-5998.

About

Willowood Ventures is widely recognized as the premier F&I (Finance and Insurance) academy in the country, renowned for its superior, detail-oriented and comprehensive approach to finance and insurance education. Its programs are meticulously designed to cultivate talent and skill in both novices and experienced finance professionals, providing them with real-world, hands-on training and advanced course work. With an illustrious network of successful alumni and eminent industry experts guiding the curriculum, Willowood Ventures' commitment to shaping future industry leaders is unparalleled, providing students with rare insight into cutting-edge industry practices and trends, and securing its celebrated position at the forefront of F&I education.

http://willowoodventures.com

