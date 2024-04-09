Clark Fountain Announces Representation of Survivors of Dozier School for Boys, Florida School for Boys at Okeechobee

We stand ready to support survivors through this new compensation program, ensuring they receive not just financial compensation, but also recognition and justice long overdue” — Attorney Andrew T. Silvershein

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman, a leading Florida personal injury powerhouse, is proud to announce its representation of survivors who attended the notorious Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys and Florida School for Boys at Okeechobee. This decision comes in light of the recent legislative effort, encapsulated by CS/HB 21, aimed at establishing a Victim Compensation Program for those who suffered abuse at these institutions between 1940 and 1975.

The firm's commitment to justice and advocacy for those wronged by powerful institutions finds a strong advocate in Andrew T. Silvershein. Known for his tenacity, Silvershein brings a wealth of experience in litigating complex sexual abuse cases, particularly those involving abuse of children. His background includes significant achievements in securing justice for survivors of sexual abuse across the United States, with a track record of obtaining multi-million-dollar settlements against large institutional defendants, including religious entities, public school districts, and treatment facilities.

"We stand ready to support survivors through this new compensation program, ensuring they receive not just financial compensation, but also recognition and justice long overdue," said Silvershein. "While we understand that there is no amount of money that can take away the memory of these traumatic experiences, the hope is that this compensation is representative of a measure of justice for these survivors.”

The recently passed CS/HB 21 bill marks a critical step forward in acknowledging the atrocities committed at the Dozier School for Boys and the Okeechobee School. It not only establishes a framework for compensating survivors but also acknowledges the long-term impact of the abuse through the provision of standard high school diplomas to those whose education was disrupted.

Survivors seeking representation or assistance with their compensation applications are encouraged to contact Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman directly. The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering unparalleled legal services and achieving justice for those affected by the negligence and misconduct of others.

Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman is a Florida-based law firm specializing in catastrophic injury and wrongful death, defective products, medical malpractice, and sexual abuse cases.

