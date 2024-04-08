Relocity to accelerate business growth with investment from Crest Rock Partners
Investment accelerates Relocity’s strategic and product roadmap as the global mobility industry’s platform of choice for mobile employee experience
We are excited to partner with Klaus and the broader team at Relocity to support their mission of building the future of global mobility.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relocity (“Relocity” or the “Company”), a leading relocation software and tech-enabled services provider, today announced a strategic growth investment from Crest Rock Partners (“Crest Rock”), a Denver-based private equity firm investing in software, technology, services, and manufacturing businesses. Crest Rock’s investment marks a pivotal step forward in Relocity's growth trajectory. Relocity’s founder and executive team invested alongside Crest Rock and will continue to advance the Company’s mission of reimagining the global mobility experience.
With this investment, Relocity will accelerate product development on its innovative solution portfolio to improve and streamline the employee relocation process globally, leveraging Crest Rock's expertise and operational resources. The Company intends to expand its geographic reach while continuing to evolve its leading-edge platform with additional features, integrations, analytics, and AI-driven capabilities to scale its digital transformation solutions for the global mobility industry. Relocity’s robust partner network of relocation management companies (“RMC”) and technology partners will continue to work in tandem to improve the corporate relocation experience for mobile employees globally.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Relocity provides relocation software solutions and tech-enabled destination services to improve the mobile employee experience. Relocity’s workforce mobility platform and app-based solutions redefine how transferees manage their moves, while also providing valuable data and insights to corporate mobility leaders and their RMC partners. Through its robust portfolio of transferee-centric relocation solutions, Relocity supports and streamlines all types of corporate relocations and mobility strategies – from fully managed moves to lump sum moves. Relocity’s technical expertise and personalized move experiences have created a loyal following of corporate clients and RMC partners that continue to expand over time.
Relocity specializes in connecting mobile talent to new communities through personalized experiences driven by intuitive mobile technology, local experts, and flexible service offerings. Through Relocity Concierge, the Company’s tailored, white-glove services enabled with best-in-class technology, Relocity is a leading global destination services provider in 40+ markets for Fortune 500 companies. Relocity Guide, a next-gen technology solution that enhances Duty of Care for interns and lump sum transferees, offers AI-backed, personalized relocation experiences via a self-guided native mobile app, featuring virtual neighborhood tours, interactive maps, and access to Relocity’s marketplace with supplier discounts. The Company’s latest solution, Relocity One, the industry’s first mobility super app, enables employees, corporate mobility leaders, and RMC partners to streamline global mobility programs and supplier networks in one customizable platform. In addition to providing a single source of truth for mobile employees, Relocity One unlocks productivity and cost savings for both corporate clients and their RMC partners.
"We are thrilled to partner with Crest Rock Partners as we embark on this exciting phase of growth," said Klaus Siegmann, founder & CEO at Relocity. "Crest Rock's investment not only validates our vision and strategy but also empowers us to execute on our ambitious goals and solidify our position as a leader in the global mobility industry for mobile employee experiences. As corporate mobility programs continue to evolve in this new working paradigm, we’ve never been more excited to be supporting and enabling our corporate and RMC partners through this industry evolution."
Crest Rock’s investment in Relocity underscores Crest Rock's commitment to partnering with high-potential companies and fueling their expansion and success. “Relocity’s leading mobility platform, combined with its relentless dedication to its customers, has allowed the Company to deliver exceptional software and services to corporate transferees around the world” commented Jeff Carnes, co-founder and Partner at Crest Rock. “In the midst of a transformative phase in the relocation industry, no other company provides the level of professionalism and innovative solutions to its customers and RMC partners that Relocity does. We are excited to partner with Klaus and the broader team at Relocity to support their mission of building the future of global mobility.”
###
About Relocity:
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Relocity is reimagining the global mobility experience. We enable enterprises to attract, retain, and engage talent globally through our unique blend of mobility software solutions and high-touch destination services. Our personalized digital transferee experience accommodates all mobile talent and is enabled through our AI-driven native mobile app and workforce mobility platform. Our core values drive us to focus on our customers, innovation, integrity, and excellence. Relocity serves thousands of cities across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Learn more at www.relocity.com.
About Crest Rock Partners:
Crest Rock Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm focused on the lower middle market. Founded in 2019, the firm seeks investment opportunities where it can leverage its principals’ extensive operating and investing experience to help companies execute their strategic growth initiatives. Through the team’s completion of over 60 acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and integrations, Crest Rock has developed a differentiated investment process and partnership approach, working with management, founders, and other shareholders to establish alignment and achieve mutual objectives. Crest Rock targets control investments across multiple industry verticals, including software, technology, IT services, tech-enabled business services, manufacturing, and industrial services with enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $150 million. For more information about Crest Rock, please visit www.crestrockpartners.com.
Media Contacts:
Michelle Eidson
Principal, Head of Business Development
Michelle.Eidson@crestrockpartners.com
Relocity Marketing Communications
Relocity
+1 855-735-6248
marketing@relocity.com
