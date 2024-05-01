Custom-Vented COMBIMET: METCASE’s 19" Rack Cases Just Got Cooler
COMBIMET 19" enclosures can be supplied fully customised. Special ventilation holes for cross cooling and/or fans can be provided on any of the enclosure panels
METCASE’s versatile COMBIMET 19" rack cases can now be specified with custom ventilation for greater heat dissipation.
Electronics design engineers have an almost unlimited choice when it comes to adding ventilation and other custom features to our COMBIMET 19" rack enclosures”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMBIMET 19" is METCASE’s biggest, most advanced and most cost-effective range of rack cases – making it popular for applications including networking and communications equipment, industrial computers, sound and studio systems, laboratory instruments and industrial control.
These robust aluminum enclosures are available with (or without) vented top and base panels as standard. They can also be custom machined to meet specific ventilation requirements, such as mountings for fans.
For maximum ventilation, an open top Version T is also available (2U/3U x 14.37”). And a 1U x 10.43”/14.37” smooth-top version with no visible fixing screws can also be pre-punched with ventilation slots to create internal airflow.
COMBIMET features a flat 19" front panel design which enables faster manufacturing in custom sizes. Ergonomic front handles make it easy to install the enclosure in a rack or remove it. The top, base and rear panels can be removed quickly for inspection and maintenance. Inside there are mounting holes in the base for PCBs and chassis. All panels have M4 earth studs for electrical continuity.
The enclosures are available as standard in heights 1U to 6U and in three depths: 10.43”, 14.37” and 24". There are two standard colors, light gray (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005) with custom colors available on request.
Accessories include mounting plates, 19" mounting kits and a PCB mounting kit.
The enclosures can be specified in custom heights up to 12U and also in bespoke widths and depths. METCASE's modification services also include custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, and photo-quality digital printing of legends, logos and graphics.
