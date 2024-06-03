More Options For OKW’S DIATEC Low-Profile Wall-Mount Enclosures

Attractive and versatile DIATEC enclosures

Attractive and versatile DIATEC enclosures are perfect for wall mounted and table-top electronics

DIATEC version XS

DIATEC version XS is a compact two-part enclosure contoured top and central keypad

DIATEC versions S, M and L

DIATEC versions S, M and L are four part enclosures with snap-on side covers that hide all the fixing screws. Optional internal panels are also offer. A large keypad/display area is provided in the top part

OKW’s stylish DIATEC plastic enclosures for wall-mount and table-top electronics are now available in two standard colors: off-white (RAL 9002) and lava.

DIATEC's highly attractive low-profile design is the perfect choice for today's wall mounted electronics”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These highly attractive enclosures are ideal for communications and network equipment, IoT/IIoT, gateways, peripherals, data systems engineering, security and access control, measurement and control, medical/wellness and laboratory technology.

DIATEC’s modern, flat design suits both living and working environments. Its central control panel is recessed to accommodate a keypad, touch screen or display. There is a second recessed area for interfaces, plug-in connections and cable glands. Knockouts in the base enable easy wall mounting with no visible fixings.

These ABS (UL 94 HB) enclosures are available in four sizes ranging from 5.91″ x 1.46″ x 6.10″ to 12.99″ x 1.89″ x 7.87″. Size XS is a two-part case with the bottom section contoured for flush mounting. It has an integrated battery compartment (2 x AA) and is assembled with Torx T10 screws.

Sizes S, M and L each comprise four parts: top, bottom and two snap-on covers that conceal the assembly screws for increased tamper protection. These lockable covers also allow installation without disassembly of the top panel. Inside, there are PCB mounting pillars and an integrated battery compartment (2 x AA, 1 x 9 V).

Accessories include hinged lids (opaque ABS, translucent PC, transparent PC), slot-in panels, wall suspension elements, anti-slide feet, battery contacts and self-tapping PCB screws.

OKW can supply DIATEC fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, special materials and installation/assembly of accessories.

VIEW DIATEC ENCLOSURES RANGE >>

Sean J Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here

You just read:

More Options For OKW’S DIATEC Low-Profile Wall-Mount Enclosures

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean J Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
More Options For OKW’S DIATEC Low-Profile Wall-Mount Enclosures
Custom-Vented COMBIMET: METCASE’s 19" Rack Cases Just Got Cooler
OKW's Tough IP 65 HAND-TERMINAL Enclosures Now In Two Versions
View All Stories From This Author